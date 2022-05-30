Dubai: Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable Facilities Management (FM) services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, today announced that its Facility Management service (FMS) business division has successfully secured a total of AED 92.6 million in contracts in the first quarter of 2022. As of April 2022, the FMS division has effectively exceeded its revenue targets for the first four months in a strong testimony to its robust operational performance and is set to onboard new clients to its extensive portfolio over the coming months.

Under the new contracts, the FMS division is providing an extensive range of industry-leading services, including mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP), heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and civil works, for its clients operating in a variety of sectors such retail, hospitality, real estate, and healthcare.

Commenting on the contract wins, Mr. Jamal Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, said: “We are excited that FMS was awarded new significant contracts further strengthening Imdaad’s stellar reputation as a preferred facilities management partner for businesses in the UAE. Our unshakeable promise to deliver excellent and market-leading facility management services continues as we further expand our client base and achieve our financial growth targets. This is both a time of recognition, to our valuable employees and partners, and a time of commitment, where we will ensure to put our 15 years of industry experience to its best use to serve our clients.”

About Imdaad

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets. Established in 2007, the company is headquartered in Dubai with site offices and branches across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi. Imdaad's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. In addition, Imdaad’s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions. Owing to its personalized business model that is based on providing cost-effective and sustainable services, Imdaad has grown to become the partner of choice for customers within the UAE and across the GCC. The company's multi-cultural workforce comprises more than 9,000 skilled employees, representing 45 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.imdaad.ae