Dubai: Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable Facilities Management (FM) services to enhance the operational efficiency of physical assets, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab Operations and Maintenance Council (OMAINTEC). The collaboration marks a significant step towards advancing the engineering sector by focusing on the specialized development of professionals engaged in maintenance and reliability tasks. The partnership also underscores the commitment to establishing and reinforcing frameworks of comprehension and fostering the active exchange of experiences in mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.

The three-year MoU was signed by Mahmood Rasheed, Chief Operating Officer of Imdaad, and Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Fawzan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Arab Council for Operation and Maintenance.

Commenting on the MoU, Mahmood Rasheed, Chief Operating Officer of Imdaad, said: “This agreement reflects our commitment towards advancing the engineering sector by fostering professional specialization in maintenance and reliability tasks while delivering top-notch services in the facilities management sector. This MoU marks a significant progression in developing and supporting comprehensive practical and educational mechanisms in association with the Council and involves establishing mutually understanding frameworks and exchanging experiences in areas of collaborative cooperation.”

For his side, Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Fawzan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, (OMAINTEC), said: "The Council is eager to enhance its collaboration with the business sector. In line with this objective, this agreement has been signed to broaden the scope of professional exchange among associations, companies, and the public sector."

The MoU encompasses essential pillars that aim to strengthen the relationship, including collaborative efforts to advance scientific and professional perspectives in the field of operation and maintenance, with a specific focus on development and revitalization. The agreement emphasizes discovering innovative and advanced solutions to mitigate the high economic costs associated with maintenance.

Furthermore, it aims to establish a foundational platform for discussions among representatives from the public and private sectors, developers, and seasoned maintenance experts. This collaborative platform seeks to address challenges faced by the engineering, maintenance, and reliability sectors. Additionally, both entities are committed to promoting joint research to address future challenges likely to be encountered by these sectors in Arab countries.

The new MoU also entails the examination of future partnership and cooperation frameworks between the two entities, focusing on legislative and regulatory affairs related to professional aspects of facilities management, maintenance, reliability, and asset management. It also outlines efforts to raise public awareness about the significance of regular maintenance in production lines across factories, companies, and service facilities, targeting diverse groups.

The MoU further aims to promote the scientific and technical advancement of personnel in the engineering, maintenance, and reliability sectors, benefiting both them and the Arab world. There is also a commitment to exchanging experiences and exploring the latest technologies between entities and countries worldwide to achieve excellence and quality. Additionally, the collaboration seeks to enhance operational and maintenance practices by promoting professional development through seminars, conferences, and workshops in the realms of operation, maintenance, and facility and asset management.

The entities will also actively contribute to improving operation and maintenance in government facilities by conducting a comprehensive analysis to evaluate the current mechanisms, ensuring quality performance and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, the initiative involves developing the skills and capabilities of professionals in the Arab world, aligning with the region's development in the fields of operation, maintenance, and facility and asset management. Standardization efforts will include codifying procedures and specifications for operation and maintenance and establishing uniform terminology.

It's worth mentioning that Imdaad won the Arab Award for Operation and Maintenance in the second category, specifically the "Award for the Best Maintenance Institution/Company emphasizing maintenance requirements in the context of digital transformation for the year 2023.”

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets. Established in 1987, the company was later rebranded as Imdaad in 2007. The FM major's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. In addition, Imdaad’s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions.

Headquartered in Dubai, Imdaad’s regional presence today includes site offices, branches and joint ventures across the UAE, Oman and Egypt. Owing to its personalized business model that is based on providing cost-effective and sustainable services, Imdaad has grown to become the partner of choice for customers in a variety of industries. The company's multi-cultural workforce comprises more than 9,000 skilled employees, representing over 45 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.imdaad.ae.