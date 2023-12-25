Dubai: Reiterating its commitment to sustainability and innovation, Imdaad, one of the largest integrated facilities management companies in the Middle East, has set up an innovative refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The newly built waste-to-fuel treatment plant has been established at the company’s state-of-the-art material recovery facility, FARZ, in the National Industries Park.

The advanced RDF plant possesses the capacity to treat 300 tonnes of incombustible and unrecyclable waste and convert it into clean energy suitable for industrial use and manufacturing processes. This will empower Imdaad and FARZ to divert a significant amount of municipal solid waste from landfills, aligning with the UAE’s larger environmental mission.

Established in 2020, FARZ can treat 1,200 tonnes of waste per day, of which 50 percent are reclaimed as recyclable valuables. However, the remaining waste refuse is directed to the landfill. With the establishment of the advanced RDF facility at FARZ, the remnants of the recycled waste can now be converted into clean energy to power various industries.

Commenting on this significant project, Mahmood Rasheed, Chief Operating Officer, Imdaad, said: “Setting up the RDF plant is a remarkable achievement and an important addition to our waste management capabilities. It empowers us to make a positive impact on the environment by reducing carbon emissions at a time when the world is grappling with the adverse effects of climate change. The launch of the plant is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and supporting the UAE’s mission to achieve a circular economy. At Imdaad, we strive to serve communities more efficiently and productively, and we will continue to invest and innovate relentlessly towards protecting the planet and making this world a better place to live in.”

The clean energy generated can either be used to power the plant or easily be stored, transported, and supplied to power other industries, such as cement factories as an alternative to coal and other fossil fuels. Through these efforts, Imdaad continues to solidify its position as technology-driven leader within the waste management sector, contributing to environmental protection and sustainable economic growth.

About Imdaad

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets. Established in 2007, Imdaad's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. In addition, Imdaad’s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions.

Headquartered in Dubai, Imdaad’s regional presence today includes site offices, branches and joint ventures across the UAE, Oman and Egypt. Owing to its personalized business model that is based on providing cost-effective and sustainable services, Imdaad has grown to become the partner of choice for customers in a variety of industries. The company's multi-cultural workforce comprises more than 9,000 skilled employees, representing over 45 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.imdaad.ae.