Belgian infrastructure major Besix has announced that the Warsan Waste-to-Energy plant, which was developed in partnership with Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI), Dubai Holding, Dubal, Tech Group and Itochu, has officially entered full commercial operation.

This milestone marks the beginning of Besix’s 35-year Operations and Maintenance period, supporting Dubai’s long-term sustainability goals.

As the main contractor and industrial equity provider, Besix said it had played a pivotal role in the development, design, and construction of the Warsan Waste-to-Energy (W-t-E) plant.

Together with Hitachi Zosen Inova’s cutting-edge technologies, Besix has created one of the most energy-efficient waste-to-energy facilities globally.

This project exemplifies how public-private partnerships can successfully drive sustainable development and tackle environmental challenges, positioning the facility as a cornerstone of Dubai's waste management and renewable energy strategy for years to come.

The Warsan Waste-to-Energy plant processes 5,666 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, generating up to 220 MW of clean energy, which will power approximately 135,000 homes.

In addition to producing clean energy, the facility repurposes residual ash into cement kiln dust, to be recycled back into the cement production process to reduce the consumption of raw materials. Metals recovered from the waste are also recycled, contributing to Dubai’s circular economy efforts.

Key Milestones on the Path to Full Operation

In June 2023, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, inaugurated the Warsan Waste-to-Energy plant following a successful first fire, marking a pivotal milestone in the commissioning phase.

By July 2023, the plant achieved grid synchronisation, with HZI’s engineers overseeing the first transmission of electricity to the UAE’s national power grid.

In November 2023, all five incineration lines were fully operational and connected to the steam turbine, demonstrating the plant’s capability to handle waste effectively.

On the periphery of the COP28 event held in Dubai, Besix welcomed a visiting delegation led by HE Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium, who was given a guided tour of the facility and observed the furnaces in operation.

By March 2024, Besix had completed all construction activities, meeting the highest engineering standards.

Now, in a momentous achievement for all involved, the plant has reached full operational capacity—a testament to the strong collaboration between Besix, Hitachi Zosen Inova, and Dubai Municipality.

According to Besix, the Warsan plant has set a new global benchmark for waste-to-energy projects, adhering to the highest standards of engineering and environmental sustainability.

The facility's completion is a result of strong collaboration between public and private sectors, delivering innovative infrastructure solutions that address pressing environmental challenges.

The plant is part of Besix’s growing portfolio of environmental projects across the Middle East, including the Ajman Sludge-to-Energy facility and the Emirates Refuse Derived Fuel project in Umm Al Quwain, further solidifying Besix’s commitment to sustainable urban solutions, said a top official.

Peter Lembrechts, the General Manager of Besix in the Middle East, said: "By leveraging our expertise as an industrial equity provider and our extensive multi-sectoral expertise in the region, we are committed to demonstrating the transformative power of public-private partnerships in delivering sustainable solutions that address local challenges."

"With our consortium partner Hitachi Zosen Inova, renowned globally in Waste-to-Energy developments, we are proud to deliver a turnkey facility on schedule, achieving 30% energy efficiency—among the best worldwide. With Dubai Municipality and our co-developers, we have created something truly exceptional. We are honoured to be part of this visionary project," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

