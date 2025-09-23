According to the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, South Africa’s waste and renewable energy reforms are transforming environmental policy into a driver of job creation and investment, while strengthening the country’s circular economy.

“What many people call waste, we see as wealth. By managing waste and energy wisely, we can create thousands of jobs, attract billions in investment, and build a resilient economy,” the minister said.

In the 2024/25 financial year, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) processed 324 of 326 environmental impact assessments within the legal timeframe, achieving 99% efficiency.

Energy projects, prioritised to respond to the national crisis, were finalised within 57 days on average.

The department’s Solar and Battery Energy Storage System Exclusion Norms have allowed dozens of renewable projects in low to medium-sensitivity areas to proceed quickly, adding power to the grid and creating work in construction and maintenance.

Waste management reforms have been equally impactful.

The extended producer responsibility (EPR) regulations have created more than 24,000 jobs since 2022 and supported 47,000 waste pickers.

Programmes like the Recycling Enterprise Support Programme and e-waste projects are fostering new enterprises in communities such as Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga.

The Waste Management Bureau is addressing long-standing market failures by improving pricing, logistics, and enforcement. A blended-finance Waste Infrastructure Fund is being developed to support waste-to-value projects that turn disposal into profit.

“Waste and renewable energy are no longer burdens. They are the raw materials of a new economy.

"Every recycling enterprise and every solar farm is a step towards inclusive prosperity,” the minister said.

He stressed that reforms supported by the Treasury and World Bank will mobilise more than R100bn for water, energy, sanitation, and waste infrastructure.

With the DFFE’s guidance, these investments are embedding environmental stewardship into the country’s growth model.

“When we convert waste into value and speed up renewable projects, we are proving that sustainability creates wealth.

"This is how we turn today’s problems into tomorrow’s opportunities,” George said.

