Dubai: Imdaad-Misr, a regional subsidiary of the Dubai-based group of integrated Facilities Management (FM) companies, has entered into a new service agreement with LMD, Egypt’s fast-growing developer of premium-quality real estate. The collaboration aims to deliver a wide range of world-class FM services to LMD’s villas-only project “Stei8ht” in New Cairo and “ZOYA Ghazala Bay”, North Coast.

Under the terms of the agreement, signed by Mr. Abdullatif Almulla, Chairman of Imdaad Group, and Eng. Amr Sultan, the CEO of LMD on the sidelines of the Arab Operations & Maintenance Council (OMAINTEC), Imdaad-Misr’s team will provide hard and soft Integrated FM Services to the projects across a three-year period. Additionally, both will benefit from the company’s FM advisory services throughout their initial design and development phases.

Commenting on the agreement, Abdullatif Almulla, Chairman of Imdaad Group, said: "Egypt is making great strides in the area of urban development on multiple fronts, be it through construction, infrastructure, or public utilities. As a regional leader in the FM sector, Imdaad recognizes these developments and is keen to contribute to this progress. By forging meaningful partnerships, we also aim to foster and strengthen strategic collaboration between the UAE and Egypt. This begins with Imdaad-Misr’s first collaboration with LMD that will bring several years of FM service excellence to two of LMD’s most ambitious development projects. This expansion into the Egyptian market marks a major achievement for the Group as we eagerly strive to expand our regional footprint in the coming years."

From his side, Eng. Amr Sultan, CEO of LMD expressed his enthusiasm with this milestone, stating: ‘’We are confident in the success of our collaboration with Imdaad UAE, we anticipate surpassing clients' expectations. Together, we are committed to set new benchmarks of excellence in community living, leveraging the extensive expertise of LMD and Imdaad Group to enhance the experiences of our clientele and communities across all our projects.’’

LMD targets the most unique locations to develop its projects, as well as collaborating with the most experienced specialized entities like Imdaad Group in developing these projects, where Imdaad-Misr will provide its integrated FM services to Steight Villas Community located in a prime strategic location in New Cairo. LMD keeps it simple yet special, the project is a place where luxury meets eco-friendliness, with 85% green spaces.

Also, Zoya Ghazala Bay community, nested in one of the most exclusive locations of North Coast at Ghazala Bay, Sidi Abdelrahman with a variety of luxurious homes to suit everyone's needs. This vibrant destination not only offers upscale residences but also features integrated services, high-end retail outlets, a boutique hotel, and lively nightlife entertainment districts. The project provides an epitome of luxury living in each part of it.

LMD and Imdaad in a joint venture since 2022, aiming to elevate standards across the Egyptian market, serving developers, corporate clients, and various sectors, including hospitality and retail. Imdaad anticipates creating over 2,000 job opportunities in Egypt by 2026, with plans for further expansion to consolidate its position within the local market.

About Imdaad

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets. Established in 2007, Imdaad's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. In addition, Imdaad’s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions.

Headquartered in Dubai, Imdaad’s regional presence today includes site offices, branches, and joint ventures across the UAE, Oman, and Egypt. Owing to its personalized business model that is based on providing cost-effective and sustainable services, Imdaad has grown to become the partner of choice for customers in a variety of industries. The company's multicultural workforce comprises more than 9,000 skilled employees, representing over 45 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.imdaad.ae.

About LMD for Real Estate Development:

LMD was established in 2007 as a first-rate real estate developer. Its profile encompasses projects with a total value of EGP 50 bn. The company’s developments go beyond the Egyptian borders, as the penetrated markets in Dubai and Barcelona with a total of 5,000 units covering 6 million m2, including its Egyptian residential, hospitality, administrative, and commercial ventures in Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh, and North Coast. The company’s landmark projects encompass the Continental Tower, Rukan, Marina Living - Dubai Marina in Dubai, Munataner 91 in Barcelona, and the touristic project Athines – By the Sea in Greece and Greece Residential Projects. LMD’s Flagship project in Cairo is One Ninety in a prime location in New Cairo - Egypt with an area exceeding 344,315 m2 that includes W Cairo, Aloft Hotels, W Residences Cairo under the international Marriot administration, in addition to 3’Sixty project - Business & Leisure Park, which is a multi-use project on the Ben Zayed main street in New Cairo’s Golden Square on an area of 55,203 m2, and Stei8ht, a huge residential project in a 500 acre of land located on Suez Desert Road from north parallel to Yousef El Sibaie Axis and opposite El Rehab City. The company also owns Eastside, a commercial project in New Cairo, and Zoya Ghazala Bay, on KM 142 Alex-Matrouh Road. For more information, please visit LMD’s website: http://www.lmd.com.eg