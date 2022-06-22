Dubai: Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, has officially established a new joint venture with LMD, Egypt’s fast-growing developer of premium-quality real estate, to deliver a full range of world-class Facility Management solutions throughout the whole of Egypt.

Based in New Cairo, the joint venture will provide services across Egypt through leading developers, corporate clients, a number of sectors including hospitality and retail, and LMD’s portfolio of projects. This will include international standard FM solutions to tenants and customers across all these prestigious locations. The agreement will leverage Imdaad’s expertise to deliver a variety of hard and soft services to enhance the quality of life for residents.

“Our communities are expertly designed with people and the future in mind, somewhere not just to live but to thrive” said Eng. Amr Sultan, CEO LMD. “On the other hand, sustainability, consistency, and value creation are deeply woven into every aspect of our business. That is why we joined forces with Imdaad, who shares our values and commitment, to offer a package of unprecedented facility management solutions in the Egyptian market, making advantage of our excellent pool of expertise and product/service portfolios”

With a focus on creating value and driving improved standards within the local market, the joint venture is set to reduce operational costs of buildings in the long term by protecting and enhancing FM asset life. Imdaad aims to employ more than 2,000 employees in Egypt by 2026 and is looking to expand further as it consolidates its position within the local market. The key focus in the initial phase will revolve around developing engineering and soft service roles, with additional opportunities to be created in management, support services, and administrative support.

The joint venture was announced during a special signing ceremony in The View, at Palm Dubai, in the presence of Mr. Abdul Latif Almullah, Chairman of Imdaad’s Board of directors, Mr. Jamal Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, and Mr. Mahmood Rasheed Group COO of Imdaad, together with LMD delegation Eng. Amr Sultan Co-founder & CEO of LMD, and Mr. Mohamed Mubarak Group Investment Manager.

Mr. Jamal Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, commented: “We are delighted to team up with a distinguished partner such as LMD as we embark on the next chapter of Imdaad’s strategic growth. The Egypt market offers many exciting opportunities as we look to further strengthen our global footprint and deliver integrated FM solutions of the highest quality across LMD’s portfolio. We look forward to working closely together to elevate standards in the local industry and establish Imdaad as the trusted provider of choice for customers in Egypt and the wider region.”

Building on its proven track record, Imdaad is poised to become a leading IFM provider in Egypt through the new joint venture, which is projected to begin operations in Q3 2022. The group plans to further enhance its services within the country over the mid to long term by offering existing tailored services through its business divisions, variety of services through its Environmental Services division, firefighting services through its Vision Safety division, and elevator and escalator services through Nigma.

Crafting transformative residential and commercial experiences has been LMD’s dedicated pursuit since 2007, LMD is committed to geographic expansion to reflect its distinctive vision on the world in search of high-quality developments that transcend the ordinary in every aspect.

LMD targets prime locations, sustainability, consistency and value creation which are deeply woven into every aspect of their business.

LMD boasts a wide selection of projects, spanning commercial, residential, and mixed-use developments with a strong foothold in Dubai, Spain, and Greece. LMD’s portfolio in Egypt covers a multitude of distinctive projects.

One-Ninety is LMD’s flagship mixed-use project comprising of branded residences, offices and commercial components on 344,315 square meter expertly masterplanned by leading SOM, located directly on the intersection between the Ring Road and 90 street in New Cairo.

One Ninety is a fully-integrated vision of seamless outdoor walkability which melds the best in global hospitality and branded residences with a lush Urban Park, in addition to a cutting-edge Business Quarter. The mixed-use development radiates a cosmopolitan flare, inviting all corners of the world into a one thriving context with Africa’s first W Residences Cairo, The Residences at St. Regis New Cairo, W Cairo hotel and Aloft hotel, adding a multitude of enchanting experiences; from shopping sprees to artisanal dining, and world-class entertainment at the Design District and The Boulevard— all vigilantly set to frame the Urban Park with its native flora lying at its beating heart.

About Imdaad

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets. Established in 2007, the company is headquartered in Dubai with site offices and branches across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi. Imdaad's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. In addition, Imdaad’s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions. Owing to its personalized business model that is based on providing cost-effective and sustainable services, Imdaad has grown to become the partner of choice for customers within the UAE and across the GCC. The company's multi-cultural workforce comprises 9,000 skilled employees, representing over 45 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.imdaad.ae.

About LMD for Real Estate Development:

LMD was established in 2007 as first-rate real estate developer. Its profile encompasses projects beyond the Egyptian borders with a value of EGP 40 bn. It penetrated markets in Dubai and Barcelona with a total of 5,000 units covering 3 million m2, including its Egyptian residential, hospitality, administrative and commercial ventures in Cairo, Sharm ElSheikh, and North Coast. The company’s history of having a record of actual performance in global projects gives LMD its pedestal as a leading real estate developer. Among their projects is the Continental Tower in Dubai, and Munataner 91 in Barcelona, as well as, the touristic project – Vola in Greece. LMD’s Flagship project in Cairo is One -Ninety in a prime location in New Cairo - Egypt with an area exceeding 344,315 m2 that includes W Cairo, Aloft Hotels, W Residences Cairo under the international Marriot administration, and St. Regis New Cairo Residences. Some of LMD’s active project in New Cairo Layan is designed to develop luxurious prime location and setting the bar higher through superior services and high-quality after-sale care. LMD, also, has ZOYA which lies at the heart of Ghazala Bay in the North Coast, situated on the 142 km Alex to Matrouh Road. In addition to their 3’Sixty project - Business & Leisure Park, which is a multi-use project on the Ben Zayed main street in New Cairo’s Golden Square on an area of 55,203 m2, in addition to Stei8ht which is a huge residential project in a 550 acre of land located in one of the most prime areas in East Cairo, Stei8ht is the new singular villas community in New Cairo, for more information please visit LMD’s website: http://www.lmd.com.eg