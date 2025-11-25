Imarrae, a leading real estate developer in Egypt, has announced the launch of its new boutique residential compound, KIN, in the Al-Qoronfel area of New Cairo, as part of its strategic expansion in the Egyptian market. Spanning 23 acres, the project represents total investments exceeding EGP 16 billion and aims to offer a fully integrated residential community that reflects modern living, combining luxury residences with commercial and administrative spaces alongside a unique lifestyle experience for its residents.

The KIN project marks a strategic step for Imarrae in expanding from its established leadership in the commercial and administrative sectors into the residential sector, while maintaining the high standards of quality and innovation for which the company is known. Strategically located in the heart of New Cairo, the project offers seamless accessibility and strong connections to surrounding residential neighborhoods, commercial centers, and essential services, reinforcing its position as a highly desirable integrated community.

The KIN project has a total built-up area of 96,600 sqm and features a diverse range of units in various sizes, all delivered in a Core & Shell model. The development is surrounded by expansive green landscapes that offer residents a balanced living experience combining comfort and luxury. The master plan places townhouse units along the mini parks to create calm residential zones, while the elegant residential buildings are centrally located amid open spaces, plazas, and gardens. A vibrant commercial street faces the main road, offering retail, dining, and essential services. At the heart of the development lies the community center, providing recreational, social, and sports activities for all residents.

The project is designed and executed by Al Asri Consultant from the UAE, renowned for its international expertise in landmark projects across the Middle East and worldwide, ensuring the highest quality standards throughout development and targeting total sales exceeding EGP 16 billion.

In this context, Hossam Ibrahim, Co-Founder and Chairman of Imarrae, said:

"KIN is not just a new project; it is an extension of Imarrae’s vision to build fully integrated urban communities founded on quality, sustainability, and long-term value. We strive to develop projects that redefine the concept of modern living in Egypt by combining advanced architectural design, comprehensive services, and upscale lifestyle within a single environment. Our vision is for Imarrae to set the standard as a developer delivering innovative urban solutions that meet the needs of the next generation and contribute to a more prosperous future for Egypt’s real estate market."

Ahmed Khedr, CEO and Co-Founder, added:

"Every aspect of KIN is designed to ensure a balanced living experience, from green spaces and internal gardens to quiet streets and dedicated facilities, providing residents with all necessary services and lifestyle experiences. We aim to create a sustainable environment that promotes social and healthy living while meeting the aspirations of residents seeking a fully integrated and advanced community."

Imarrae enhances its operational efficiency through a strategic partnership with AKD Management Solutions, led by founder Amr el kady, who emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering a fully integrated model for real estate management and operations, ensuring an exceptional experience for clients and investors while upholding the highest standards of efficiency and quality.

KIN offers a comprehensive range of facilities and services to provide a comfortable and balanced residential experience. Open spaces include large gardens and parks, as well as 1.4 km running and cycling tracks to promote a healthy, active lifestyle. The project is equipped with advanced security systems, including surveillance cameras and secure access for all areas, underground parking for residential and commercial units, and private gardens for townhouses.

The project features a fully integrated internal road and street network with four security gates to ensure smooth circulation and the highest levels of safety. It includes facilities for children, a swimming pool, an artificial lake, an amphitheater, an outdoor cinema, Various sports areas , and running and cycling tracks to enhance social and recreational activities. The project also features a large, fully integrated commercial area to meet all residents’ needs.

KIN demonstrates Imarrae’s capability to deliver fully integrated and advanced urban communities, leveraging its extensive experience in developing successful and diverse projects aligned with Egypt’s vision for sustainable urban development.