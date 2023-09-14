Dubai — Iman Developers, one of the leading luxury residential developers headquartered in Dubai, proudly announces the successful handover of the AED 180 million Oxford 212 project, nestled within the vibrant Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). This exceptional development encompasses 212 residential units, featuring studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Oxford 212 distinguishes itself with an unwavering focus on innovative design and cutting-edge smart living features. This milestone marks the completion of Iman Developers' fifth project, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering ahead of schedule. The project was initially launched in late 2022.



The Oxford 212 handover signifies a significant achievement for Iman Developers, solidifying its presence in JVC and redefining urban living with a concentration on advanced smart living solutions. Residents of Oxford 212 will revel in an elevated lifestyle, enriched by swimming pools, a rooftop BBQ haven, state of the art fitness center, a dedicated children's play zone and rooftop cinema and an intuitive home automation experience, all contributing to an enhanced overall quality of life. Oxford 212 stands as a pinnacle of architectural excellence, in perfect alignment with Iman Developers' mission to provide unparalleled luxury property developments.



Iman Developers has meticulously designed Oxford 212, creating dedicated smart spaces and amenities that epitomize the essence of contemporary smart living. The building showcases intuitive smart lighting, allowing residents to craft the perfect ambiance with a simple touch. Smart shutters introduce unparalleled convenience to daily life, with complete control at residents' fingertips. An intelligent eco cooling system empowers residents to visualize and optimize energy consumption, fostering a green and eco-friendly environment.

Ismail Marfani, Managing Director of Iman Developers, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to announce the successful completion and handover of Oxford 212. This project epitomizes our commitment to crafting living spaces that redefine luxury living while positively impacting the environment. The entire Iman Developers team has demonstrated unwavering dedication to ensuring every facet of this project embodies our core values of excellence and innovation.”



Environmental responsibility is deeply ingrained in Iman Developers' approach, reflected in every aspect of Oxford 212's design and features. The development incorporates energy-saving lighting systems to minimize energy consumption, implements a robust waste segregation system to enhance resource efficiency, follows water management practices in line with stringent environmental standards, and employs sustainable district cooling solutions that provide superior cooling while minimizing overall energy usage.



The project's success is rooted in Iman Developers' unwavering commitment to precision, quality craftsmanship, and meticulous attention to detail. Oxford 212 offers state-of-the-art amenities, luxurious living spaces, and a design seamlessly integrated into the urban landscape, further enhancing the overall community experience.



Marfani added, “The project's triumph is firmly anchored in Iman Developers' steadfast dedication to precision, the artistry of craftsmanship, and a painstaking focus on intricate details. Oxford 212 presents cutting-edge amenities, opulent living spaces, and a seamlessly integrated design that enriches the broader community experience.”



Iman Developers is celebrated among real estate investors and consumers for its modern architecture and consistent adherence to project timelines. To learn more about previous projects by Iman Developers, please visit: www.imandevelopers.com



About Iman Developers

Iman Developers, one of the leading Dubai-based luxury residential developers, is known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, innovation, and excellence. With a rich and diverse portfolio of iconic projects, Iman Developers has consistently redefined the art of urban living.

Iman Developers' relentless pursuit of excellence has established us as a trusted name in the industry. We continue to push boundaries, challenge conventions, and deliver visionary developments that leave an indelible mark on the urban landscape.



For more information, visit www.imandevelopers.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.



Media Contact

Name: Vimal Mammen

Title: Marketing Manager

Email: vimal.m@imandevelopers.com