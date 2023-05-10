With several successful projects already under their belt in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, iMaker is looking at several other projects in the region

Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based iMaker Group is a premier architecture, interior design, and landscaping company that has been providing luxury services to clients for years. Boasting a plethora of successful projects in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the company's emphasis on bespoke design and creating luxurious spaces has made it the go-to choice for those looking to elevate their living spaces. With iMaker Group, the journey from start to finish is simple as the company provides turnkey solutions from the conceptual design phase to construction, completion, and handing over stages.

iMaker Group has been fully established and creating eye-catching projects in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for years, and has worked on a range of marquee projects. The company's team consists of highly experienced and creative interior designers, architects, engineers, and project managers who are attuned to the demands of today's sophisticated world. iMaker Group is committed to providing quality service and experience, making it the perfect choice for those looking for premium interior design, architecture, and landscaping design.

Based in the UAE for the past three years, iMaker Group is quickly becoming a household name when it comes to everything unique, jaw-dropping, and exciting in the luxury real estate market. The company is currently in the design phase of a stunning villa in Abu Dhabi that is completely unlike anything seen before in the country. Inspired by an ongoing project in Saudi Arabia, the villa’s structure consists of a main building and available space for a courtyard, which is fully enclosed by the building.

What sets this project apart is that the building is street-facing, while the courtyard is engulfed within the villa. This design concept is a traditional twist on the usual contemporary style, and it takes plenty of traditional elements and compiles them in a more modern manner. The structure also perfectly intertwines the indoor and outdoor exquisitely, giving a real flow to the villa and encouraging the owners to utilise the outdoor spaces to their true potential.

This innovative design, which was painstakingly thought out taking solar and wind studies into account, provides a number of benefits, including protecting the courtyard from the harshness of direct sunlight, protecting the plants and greenery inside the courtyard, and keeping the place cool, making it perfectly accessible during the summer months. The specific design of the building also gives additional views from each room as its unique design allows you to see the stunning courtyard from every angle along with perfect street views.

With many more one-of-a-kind projects like this in the pipeline, there is plenty more still to come from iMaker Group. Outside the box thinking, distinctive architecture, and true care and attention are the hallmarks of iMaker’s ethos and each project they undertake is tailored to the specific needs of their clients. Working in tandem with their customers, iMaker is taking the UAE by storm to continuously offer unrivalled service and create breathtaking works of modern art.

With their impressive portfolio and their commitment to excellence, it is clear that iMaker will continue to set the standard for architecture, design, and interiors in the region. To find out more about iMaker or to request a free consultation and quote visit www.imaker-group.com or send a WhatsApp to +971 50 739 4020. To get more information on all the projects that iMaker has worked on to date check out www.imaker-group.com/projects.