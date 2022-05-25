Dubai, UAE — ImageGrafix Software FZCO today announced that it has joined the OpenSpace Reseller Network to bring cutting-edge technology to solve the construction site documentation issues for its clients.

ImageGrafix Software FZCO is a leading value-added solutions provider of state of art and globally proven engineering and construction management solutions in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Manufacturing, Chemical, and Energy industries.

“We’re excited about this new relationship which will allow ImageGrafix Software FZCO to offer OpenSpace’s platform to our customers that provides next-generation 360° photo documentation software, powerful integrations, and the smartest analytics tools in the industry. OpenSpace integration with the leading CDE platforms like Autodesk Build and Procore which will benefit our clients”, said Shaju Joseph, Director of ImageGrafix Software FZCO. “Further this move is in line with our strategic goal of becoming an end-to-end construction solutions partner specializing in 2D, 3D, CDE, VR/AR/MR, IOT, and AI apps.”

“We are delighted to welcome the ImageGrafix team to the OpenSpace partner community. Their geographical reach, dedication to customer satisfaction, and professional excellence position them to be knowledgeable and valuable advocates for our technology” says Andrea Brown, OpenSpace Global Head Channel, and Partnerships.

ImageGrafix Software FZCO is committed to enhancing value relationships with our Clients & Business Partners by providing unparalleled knowledge-based world-class solutions & services through innovative processes as well as best practices that make a lasting positive impact in our customer’s businesses. It also aims to be the trusted global business partner with a passion for delivering distinctive quality solutions & services to ensure customer delight & create exceptional opportunities for professional growth in diversity and market sustainability.

-Ends-

About ImageGrafix Software FZCO

Established in 1996 in Dubai, UAE, ImageGrafix Software FZCO is the leading value-added-distributor, technical support center, and service provider of engineering software packages and solutions addressing Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC), Infrastructure, and Product Design & Manufacturing (CAD/CAM/CAE) Energy (Oil & Gas and Power), solutions throughout the Middle East, Egypt, and India.

About OpenSpace

Founded in 2017, OpenSpace is an AI technology company on a mission to bring new levels of transparency and efficiency to construction and real estate. With our platform, builders automatically capture a complete visual record of the jobsite, providing a single source of truth that increases coordination, drives accountability, and simplifies dispute resolution. To date, our customers have used OpenSpace to capture more than seven billion square feet of imagery from active construction projects across thousands of sites in over seventy-five countries.