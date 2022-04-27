The globally acclaimed professional certification program for finance and accounting professionals is now accredited by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF)

Saudi Industrial Development Fund Academy (SIDF Academy) will commence training candidates for IMA’s highly respected CMA certification

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: – IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession announced it has received accreditation for its highly respected CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification from the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) – a national initiative aimed at ensuring the growth of Saudi Arabia’s qualified workforce through training certification programs and initiatives. The accreditation will enable Saudi national CMA candidates, who successfully complete the programme, to seek reimbursement for training costs and examination fees. The news was followed by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund Academy (SIDF Academy) – which trains employees in the finance, technology, industry, mining, energy, and logistics sectors – confirming its decision to offer training for CMA certification to Saudi nationals within its program. These developments stand to benefit finance and accounting professionals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Hanadi Khalife, Senior Director Middle East and India Operations, IMA, said, “We are delighted to see the CMA certification program gaining recognition and support by esteemed entities such as HRDF and SIDF, particularly at a time when we are expanding our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and preparing to open our offices there later this year. The accreditation by HRDF and training provided by SIDF further validate the important steps being taken within the Kingdom towards enhancing the regional and global competitiveness of local Saudi talent. We commend these initiatives that will encourage and motivate the national workforce, business organizations, and aspiring professionals to seek out more professional certifications to enhance their skills and expertise. We are confident that such developments will help build knowledge in the finance and accounting profession in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 30 program that seeks to reduce its dependency on oil and diversify its economy.”

Through the CMA certification, IMA will help to provide Saudi finance professionals with key financial and accounting skills that will enable them to better navigate a challenging economic and regulatory landscape while helping them maximize their career and growth opportunities across sectors.

For nearly 50 years, the CMA certification has been the global benchmark for management accountants and finance professionals. “IMA’s mission continues to be that of contributing to the in-career development of professionals in the region and around the world through continued upskilling and the provision of valuable information and resources, as well as access to an active international professional community,” added Khalife.

IMA’s globally recognized CMA program is a relevant assessment of advanced accounting and financial management knowledge in critical areas such as financial planning, analysis, control, and decision support. IMA’s CMA program incorporates on-the-job knowledge and skills that the professionals need in this changing profession – now and in the future.

