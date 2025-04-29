Cairo, Egypt – IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a franchise agreement with Samco Holding for Development, to launch Holiday Inn Express Cairo New Capital – further expanding the company presence in Egypt and introducing the world’s biggest hotel brand, Holiday Inn Express to one of the country's most promising urban developments. The hotel will be managed by Ishraq Hospitality, a trusted third-party operating partner in the region.

Scheduled to open in 2030, Holiday Inn Express Cairo New Capital will feature 125 guest rooms, catering to travelers who need a simple, smart, and engaging place to rest, recharge and get a little work done. The new hotel will showcase the brand's innovative Generation 5 design, blending lifestyle-focused hospitality with the efficiency business travelers need.

The New Administrative Capital, a strategic city in Cairo, which was built as part of Egypt Vision 2030 to bolster the economic development of the country, is rapidly emerging as a key business and innovation hub, attracting local and international visitors with its planning and accessibility. Situated within “The Five”, a mixed-use development in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, the hotel will benefit from proximity to key government and commercial entities, as well as access to modern infrastructure, educational institutions, hospitals, public parks, and cultural landmarks.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “Egypt is an important market for us in the region, and we are delighted to be a part of, and contribute to the economic growth of country. The signing of this partnership with Samco Asset Management to bring Holiday Inn Express to the New Administrative Capital is aligned with our strategy of expanding in key growth cities, and the New Administrative Capital is a landmark opportunity for business, government, and tourism. With increasing demand for quality, smart and simple stays in Egypt, Holiday Inn Express Cairo New Capital will meet the evolving needs of today’s travellers through next-generation design and smart stays.”

He added: “This new hotel complements our strong pipeline in Cairo and reinforces our support for Egypt’s national tourism growth ambitions.”

Mohamed El Sayed Abdel Motaleb, Chairman of Samco Holding for Development added: “Our partnership with IHG represents a significant step in our hospitality expansion journey. Holiday Inn Express is a globally respected brand, and we are confident it will become a preferred choice for guests visiting the New Administrative Capital. Our vision for ‘The Five’ has always been to create a destination that sets new standards in real estate development and we are excited to integrate a hotel offering that combines smart convenience, comfort, and connectivity for today’s travellers.”

As IHG’s largest and fastest-growing hotel brand with over 3,100 properties globally, Holiday Inn Express is dedicated to simplifying travel. The brand is designed for on-the-go guests looking for a consistent, seamless experience where they can rest, recharge, and stay productive – whether traveling for business or leisure. The brand’s innovative Generation 5 design is set to meet the diverse needs of guests and owners alike by allowing design flexibility and scalability in a way that’s mindful of cost and remains financially competitive, while continuing to drive performance and returns in the time-honoured fashion of the much-loved brand.

IHG currently has seven hotels operating across four brands in Egypt, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites. Additionally, IHG has a robust pipeline of 21 hotels scheduled to open across Egypt within the next 2-5 years.

With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145m members, IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.

