Set to open in December 2025, the new-build boutique hotel will feature 110 rooms.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a franchise agreement for a new-build boutique hotel, Hotel Indigo Abha, in partnership with Firdous Abha Hotel Holding Company and under the management of Aleph Hospitality. The strategic signing underscores IHG’s commitment to expanding its Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio of hotels and elevating hospitality offering for the growing tourism sector in the Kingdom.



Part of the IHG Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, Hotel Indigo is the world’s neighbourhood hotel that celebrates how guests can discover, or rediscover, some of the most inspiring and culturally rich neighbourhoods across the world. When staying at a Hotel Indigo, it is not just to visit a place, it is about being fully immersed into the neighbourhood and wanting to take a little bit of it home. With 278 open or pipeline hotels globally, each hotel draws on the local neighbourhood, culture and popular trends in food, drink and design to create a warm and vibrant atmosphere.



Scheduled to open its doors in December 2025, Hotel Indigo Abha will feature 110 rooms, providing guests with a unique and distinctive experience in the heart of the Arabian Highland.



Along with taking inspiration from its neighborhood across the guest journey, the hotel will feature a range of amenities, including a restaurant, coffee lounge, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities, and a fitness room, providing a blend of comfort and authenticity in a culturally rich and naturally stunning destination.



Haitham Mattar, Managing Director – India, Middle East and Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “Abha is home to Saudi Arabia’s most scenic landscapes and highest peaks, where adventure and relaxation both co-exist. With its current portfolio of unbranded and local hotels, we recognized an opportunity to bring IHG’s distinctive hospitality experiences within this beautiful city. In partnership with Firdous Abha Holding Company and Aleph Hospitality, we’re delighted to launch Hotel Indigo in Abha delivering exceptional luxury stays for both domestic and international guests. At IHG, our mission aligns with the Saudi 2030 strategy led by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aiming to actively contribute to the Kingdom's holistic and sustainable development in the southern region. As part of IHG’s ambition to support Saudi Arabia’s growing tourism landscape, we want to play a key role in supporting the Kingdom's efforts to attract more than 10 million visitors annually to the Aseer region by 2030."



Mr. Ayed Nasser Al-Qahtani, Owner and Representative of Firdous Abha Hotel Holding Company commented: “It is an incredible honor to partner with one of the world’s leading hotel companies to bring Hotel Indigo in Abha. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Firdous Abha Holding Company, as we foresee it making a transformative impact on Abha's hospitality sector. With IHG's global expertise and our local knowledge and experience, we are confident that Hotel Indigo will redefine the hospitality offering in Abha. We eagerly anticipate welcoming visitors to this exceptional destination by 2025."



Tariq Dowidar, Vice President Saudi Arabia of Aleph Hospitality said, “We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the management of Hotel Indigo Abha. Marking the first property in our portfolio in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Hotel Indigo Abha makes a stunning addition to the city, and signifies our continued dedication to the Kingdom. We look forward to the opening of the hotel in 2025.”



Abha is recognised as a premier summer destination for both domestic and international travelers in the Kingdom and is a key city within the KSA 2030 Vision. It currently features a diverse array of unbranded or locally branded hotels. The introduction of Hotel Indigo in Abha represents IHG's commitment to delivering its tailored hospitality experience, promising unparalleled level of excellence and world-class stay for travelers thereby setting a new standard for hospitality. Located on the main road linking Khamis Meshit City and Abha Airport, Hotel Indigo Abha ensures unparalleled accessibility and convenience for tourists.



