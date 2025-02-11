Total assets expanded to AED 401.7 billion as of December 31, 2024, representing a significant 52% growth from AED 264.3 billion in 2023.

Net profit after tax reached AED 25.5 billion, reflecting a recalibration from AED 33.0 billion in 2023 as the company doubled-down on on-going value-accretive investments last year that will enhance future shareholder returns.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at AED 7.08 for 2024, primarily influenced by strategic reinvestment into high-growth areas.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, has announced its preliminary financial results for the full-year 2024, with revenue surging to AED 92.8 billion, reflecting a robust 54.4% increase compared to AED 60.1 billion in 2023.

This strong financial performance was driven by solid contributions across key sectors, including Real Estate and Construction as well as Marine and Dredging. These sectors have thrived on market demand, strategic acquisitions, and the successful execution of projects.

Total assets rose to AED 401.7 billion, up 52% compared to December 2023, underpinned by significant investments and portfolio expansion across diverse industries. Total equity also saw a substantial rise, increasing by 55.7% to AED 244.1 billion in FY 2024, further reinforcing IHC’s strong financial position with a significantly enhanced asset base, positioning IHC to seize opportunities in high-growth markets globally.

The company’s net profit after tax stood at AED 25.5 billion, reflecting an anticipated adjustment as resources were channeled toward high-impact initiatives and subsidiary scaling. Similarly, EPS was recalibrated to AED 7.08, aligning with the strategy to focus on ongoing value-accretive investments in 2024, which are expected to drive enhanced shareholder returns in the future.



Looking ahead, IHC remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering sustainable growth, leveraging its strong balance sheet to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiencies, and explore new opportunities globally. The company continues to position itself as a leader in fostering economic diversification and building long-term value for shareholders.

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1998, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 892 billion (USD 243 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,000 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment. www.ihcuae.com

