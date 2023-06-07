NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – IGY Marinas has today announced that it is partnering with NEOM, the global development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, to develop and operate the prestigious marina at Sindalah, the giga-project’s luxury island destination.

Perfectly positioned as a glamorous gateway to the Red Sea, Sindalah will be the closest ultra-prime superyacht marina to Europe and the Mediterranean. Expected to become an iconic destination for the world’s yachting community, the maritime facility will offer 86 berths for yachts up to 50 meters and additional serviced offshore buoys for superyachts up to 180 meters.

Antoni Vives, Head of Urban Development at NEOM, said: “Sindalah will be one of the most alluring and vibrant yachting destinations in the world, thanks to its strategic location, outstanding amenities and stunning natural landscapes. This partnership with IGY is one of many steps we are taking to achieve our vision of reshaping the global yachting calendar, with NEOM located one day’s cruising distance from the Mediterranean Sea.”

IGY’s unique position and expertise will help Sindalah realize this goal and set a benchmark for premium customer experience. Once established, the marina will join IGY’s international superyacht marina network of 23 marinas across 12 countries - the only network of its kind in the world - as well as their exclusive superyacht membership program IGY Trident.

Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas said: “Sindalah perfectly integrates with IGY’s global vision to connect the world’s most incredible yachting destinations across our growing marina network. The addition of NEOM to the IGY platform provides superyacht owners, captains and charter guests unrivaled destinations, service and convenience. IGY is tremendously excited about the opportunity to promote this amazing new destination to the international yachting community.”

The Red Sea is home to over 2,000 marine species, 600 of which are endemic to its waters and cannot be found elsewhere in the world - from dolphins, turtles, dugongs, manta rays and whale sharks, to rare corals and colorful reef fish. On land, visitors to Sindalah will enjoy a redefined luxury island experience, with high-end premium hotels including Four Seasons and the Ultra Luxury Collection by Marriott, groundbreaking retail offerings, culinary dining from Michelin star chefs and an exotic golf course designed by Robert Trend Jones and operated by IMG.

A visionary project comprising four exceptional regions - THE LINE, Trojena, Oxagon and Sindalah –NEOM aims to be a world leader in environmental conservation, thriving business and exceptional livability.

Due to open in Q1 2024, Sindalah will be the first region in NEOM to welcome guests.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

About Island Global Yachting LLC

IGY’s worldwide network of properties sets luxury standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY has the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 8,000 annual customers at 23 marinas in 12 countries. IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas in the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America caters to a variety of vessel types and serves as the exclusive home port for many of the world’s largest superyachts. Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com