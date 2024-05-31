Dubai, UAE: Invest Group Overseas (IGO), a leading investment and property development company, in partnership with Evolutions, an innovative real estate intelligence hub in Dubai, announced the official launch of the latest residential project in Dubai Islands. The grand reveal of Azura Residences took place at Madinat Arena Ballroom in Madinat Jumeirah on the 30th of May, attracting a prestigious audience comprising of over a thousand brokers.

With a strategic address in Dubai Islands, Azura Residences by IGO captures the essence of coastal living, seamlessly blending luxury and tranquility with a waterfront view. Azura Residences offers a total of 148 units, featuring a diverse range of units, including 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as 2 and 3-bedroom duplex penthouses with private pools, catering to individuals seeking both simplicity and luxury. The post-handover 60/40 payment plan requires 60% during construction, 10% on handover, and 30% within 18 months, and the non-post-handover option requires 60% during construction, 40% upon handover, and waived Dubai Land Department (DLD) fees. The handover of Azura Residences is scheduled for June 2026. To know more about Azura Residences by IGO, kindly visit www.azuraresidences.com.

IGO's expertise and commitment to excellence is evident in their proven track record of projects. The development company has successfully executed a diverse range of ventures, including The Paragon in Downtown Dubai, Catch Residences in JVC, The Estate I in Al Furjan, The Polo Residence in Meydan, and more, showcasing their keen eye for opportunities.

Dr. Mhd Anas A. Kozbari, Managing Partner & CEO of IGO, said, "We are thrilled to unveil Azura Residences, our latest residential venture in collaboration with Evolutions, in the vibrant and serene landscape of Dubai Islands. Our deep commitment to innovation and excellence comes to life in this spectacular development. Together with Evolutions, we have meticulously crafted Azura Residences to embody the essence of opulent waterfront living. We are excited to join forces on this journey as we aim to redefine the standards of the real estate industry. Azura Residences promises a high-end living experience with an array of amenities carefully tailored to enhance residents' comfort, convenience, and well-being. From state-of-the-art fitness facilities to an outdoor yoga deck, a rooftop infinity pool, a dedicated kids' play area, and more, Azura Residences is dedicated to redefining the concept of luxurious living."

Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, said, "It is with great pleasure that we announce the launch of Azura Residences in Dubai Islands, our latest project in partnership with IGO. This development, offering magnificent views of the azure sea, stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to crafting unparalleled residential experiences that harmonize with the beauty of nature in Dubai. Our collaboration with IGO has resulted in the creation of prestigious living experiences in Dubai Islands, and we firmly believe that Azura Residences will be a valuable addition to our curated collection of exclusive developments, aligning with our vision of reshaping the real estate future in Dubai. The handover date for Azura Residences is scheduled for June 2026. We are confident that, together with IGO, we are poised to achieve remarkable milestones and redefine the standards of innovation in the real estate industry.”

Evolutions celebrated an array of successful projects such as SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah by Roya Lifestyle Developments, as well as additions to Jumeirah Village Circle, including Roma Residences by JRP Real-Estate Developments, Sapphire 32 Residences by DAK Real Estate, and Rise Residences by S&S Developments. The esteemed ventures have contributed to solidifying Evolutions position among the forefront of real estate pioneers. The partnership between Evolutions and IGO constitutes a union of shared values and a commitment to excellence, as both parties employ their knowledge, expertise, and dedication to creating unmatched living experiences and reshaping the scene of real estate in Dubai.

About Invest Group Overseas

Invest Group Overseas is a leading investment and property development company with an extensive portfolio of delivered premium properties. We are renowned for our unrivaled ability to identify and capitalize on business opportunities in developed and emerging markets, which has seen us become one of the top investment companies in the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.igo.ae

About Evolutions

Evolutions is the first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence hub in Dubai that combines a concept store of exclusive developments, a 360-degree consultancy that specializes in the entire real estate lifecycle, and a global network of industry experts to facilitate connections with major industry players. The company serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders, including developers, investors, brokers, and end-users. It actively supports the interests of every stakeholder, working towards creating, developing, and delivering valuable assets.

For more information, visit www.evolutions.ae