Cairo - The leading Real Estate Development Company, IGI Developments has proudly announced an exclusive investment offer, which has designed to provide an extraordinary value and investment security for the clients. Under this innovative initiative, clients will be able to purchase any residential or investment unit through IGI Developments’ diverse projects, in addition to benefit from the option to return the unit to IGI Developments after two years, with a return of up to 30%. This ensures a secure and profitable investment.

IGI Developments, one of the leading real estate development companies in Egypt, has announced an exclusive investment offer designed to provide exceptional value and unprecedented investment security for customers. Under this innovative initiative, clients can now purchase any residential or investment unit within IGI's diverse projects and benefit from the option to return the unit to IGI Developments after two years, with a return of up to 30%. This ensures a secure and profitable investment.

Based on the company's more than three decades of experience, which includes the development of numerous major projects in East and West Cairo, the strategic offer illustrates IGI's commitment to establish trust with investors and residents by offering them an exceptional investment opportunity. IGI Developments positioned itself as a company with the capacity for innovation and development. The company keeps enriching that by aggressively expanding plans and various projects, competing both locally and internationally.

Eng. Sheriff Mostafa, IGI Developments’ CEO & Managing Director commented: “We believe that everyone deserves a good chance for saving and investment, meeting their capabilities and financial solvency. Real estate has proven beyond doubt that it is a safe investment over many years. Therefore, IGI Developments is keen to provide smart residential and investment solutions to its clients on an ongoing basis. This is clearly reflected in the new '30% offer' that we are providing to all clients, which is the first of its kind in Egypt, at a time when the market is witnessing many changes and transformations amidst debate and questioning by many who are confused about the best way to invest their savings, whether in real estate, gold, or banks."

"IGI Developments' offer follows a thorough and extended market study, which the company's staff were keen to conduct in order to investigate the market's needs and the requirements of its clients. The offer takes into account a solution and a sufficient response to the clients' inquiries about the optimal investment choice. The concept of 30% garnet unit’s return to the company after 2 years offers investors a safe way to increase their wealth and maximize investment returns. With our expanding plans and focusing on quality and creation, I believe the offer will be a turning point in the real estate investment experience in Egypt. In addition to developing a residential unit, our primary goal is to provide our clients with a secure future.” Sheriff Mostafa continued.

IGI Developments boasts a distinguished portfolio of high-end residential projects inhabited by over 40,000 families, to whom the company provides an endless array of services that have made its projects a place for stable living that is passed down through generations. The company's projects include Ashgar Heights (including the "Starla and Skada"), which is a high-end residential destination featuring modern units that meet the needs of various clients; the Ashgar project, including "Jada" phase, an integrated community characterized by exceptional facilities and services; Gardenia Park, Gardenia Park II, and Gardenia Springs, an integrated residential projects characterized by a family-friendly nature amidst green spaces and a tranquil environment. In addition to the current projects, the company plans to launch its new administrative and commercial project, ideally located on the Dahshur link in 6th of October City, where it has already completed the designs, as well as exploring the best investment opportunities that support its expansion strategy.

This unique offer is a testament to IGI Developments' trust in its projects and its commitment to clients’ satisfaction, whether the aim is housing or investment. Clients can now benefit from distinctive properties with a financial guarantee that provides them with stability and security.

About IGI Developments:

IGI Developments is one of the largest real estate companies in Egypt, with 30 years of experience in real estate development. It is an extension of the International Group for Investments "IGI" and the Shahta family, which was founded in 1942 and has a significant impact on several economic sectors. It is one of the first companies to introduce the concept of "gated communities" in Egypt in 1997 and has continued to develop a diverse range of projects in West and East Cairo, such as Gardenia Park, Gardenia Park II, and Gardenia Springs. The company owns a land portfolio of up to 2.5 million square meters in strategic locations, enabling it to offer modern lifestyle models to more than 40,000 people, with plans to accommodate 60,000 people upon completion of all projects.