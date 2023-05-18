Dubai:– IFZA Dubai, the UAE’s most dynamic and truly international Free Zone, has recently signed a collaboration agreement with Zoho, a global technology company that offers award-winning online productivity, collaboration, and business applications, to provide the members of the IFZA Free Zone community with leading-edge digital tools that will help increase efficiency and ensure compliance.

This move is part of IFZA’s commitment to support its Free Zone community in their compliance to the upcoming implementation of the Corporate Tax which requires all UAE-registered businesses to set up government-compliant accounting and financial bookkeeping systems as part of the process of filing of Corporate Tax Returns. This will have an impact on all businesses, regardless of whether they are required to pay a corporate tax or only submit annual tax returns.

Zoho One - a cloud-based platform that enables businesses to perform all their functions on a single interface, accessible from anywhere – includes access to FTA accredited tax accounting software, Zoho Books. This facilitates business transactions, manages customers and vendors, issues tax-compliant documents, generates reports, and files tax returns effortlessly.

This agreement offers members of the IFZA Free Zone community, a Zoho starter package which includes a dedicated portal and customer support and training that enables them to quickly adopt technological solutions for their business.

“Both IFZA and Zoho share a common belief of putting People First through products, processes and knowledge that are developed in a constant state of improvement for the benefit of our customers. We look forward to providing our global network of Partners and Licensees an easy-to-use platform that would help them to build not only their business but, more importantly, strong relationships with their customers”, said Martin G. Pedersen, Chairman of IFZA.

"We are happy to partner with IFZA and offer businesses associated with the free zone access to enterprise applications at an affordable price, lowering the entry barrier to technology adoption. With Zoho, these businesses can easily digitize all their operations, from front office operations like sales and marketing to back-office operations such as accounting and HR. Leveraging Zoho's unified platform of 45+ integrated apps, these businesses can automate processes and streamline their operations to accelerate growth. We believe that this is a positive step towards establishing Dubai as a competitive knowledge economy." said Hyther Nizam, President MEA, Zoho Corp.

About IFZA Dubai

IFZA Dubai is the most dynamic and truly international Free Zone Community in the UAE, optimising the country's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment. IFZA differentiates itself through its multi-national approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its network of Government Authorities and Professional Partners.

Business owners and Employees can also benefit from a wide spectrum of value-added services within the IFZA ecosystem, including but not limited to property solutions, visa packages and training and development. The IFZA Business Park offers a wide variety of cutting-edge office facilities tailored to meet each Licensee’s individual needs and provides a professional, welcoming environment to greet clients, network with other businesses and thrive.

About Zoho

With 50+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific software companies. Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 10,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 70 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.

