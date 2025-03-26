Dubai, UAE - Gulf Craft, the UAE’s pioneering yacht builder, hosted an exclusive private viewing of the Majesty 112 Terrace at Dubai Harbour throughout Ramadan, following its remarkable showcase at the Dubai International Boat Show 2025. This intimate iftar experience offered clients and industry insiders the opportunity to explore the latest addition to the Majesty fleet in an elegant and serene setting of Dubai Harbour Marinas with a stunning sunset skyline as a backdrop.

As a brand synonymous with innovation and craftsmanship, Gulf Craft continues to solidify its global leadership in yacht manufacturing. The Majesty 112 Terrace is a new trideck from the shipyard. Since the superyacht is semi-custom, buyers can choose up to six staterooms, plus arrange lounges as they wish. Additionally, a wide range of materials for wall panelling, soles, and furnishings is available. Similar to many yacht buyers these days, Majesty’ clients are leaning towards natural materials and soothing tones and textures. They’re further leaning toward open floor plans for the main deck. The ongoing private viewing provides discerning clients with the chance to appreciate the yacht’s meticulous craftsmanship, expansive living spaces, and advanced engineering in a personalised setting.

“Ramadan is a time of reflection and meaningful connections, and we wanted to offer our clients a unique opportunity to experience the Majesty 112 Terrace in an intimate atmosphere. The overwhelmingly positive response at the Dubai International Boat Show reinforced our vision for the Majesty brand, and this private viewing allowed us to further engage with our valued clientele in a bespoke environment”, commented, Mr Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman Gulf Craft Group.

The Majesty 112 Terrace redefines contemporary superyacht living, featuring expansive deck areas, an optimised hull design for superior performance, and a seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces. With refined interior finishes and state-of-the-art technology, it is crafted to meet the evolving expectations of modern yacht owners who seek both luxury and efficiency.

With a growing international presence and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Gulf Craft continues to elevate its global standing while staying true to its Emirati heritage. Hosting this exclusive private viewing throughout Ramadan at Dubai Harbour Marinas underscores the brand’s dedication to offering unparalleled experiences that resonate with the lifestyles and traditions of its clientele.

As Gulf Craft expands its footprint across key markets, the Majesty 112 Terrace stands as a testament to the shipyard’s forward-thinking approach and unwavering pursuit of excellence in the yachting industry.