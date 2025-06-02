DUBAI, UAE: The IFFCO Group has announced that the organisation has been recertified as a Great Place To Work® in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, a reflection of the company’s dedication to building and maintaining an excellent workplace environment, based on the fundamental principle of offering dynamic and innovative opportunities to every member of staff, wherever they work around the world, and focusing on their qualities.

Rizwan Ahmed, Executive Director at IFFCO Group, expressed his delight at the announcement, saying: “We are a multinational organisation, and it is a core value that we remain 100% committed to the welfare and prospects of the so many diverse people and cultures who work with us and across our complete supply chain: we are honoured by the faith and trust that they in turn have demonstrated to us through supporting IFFCO’s recertification by the ‘Great Place to Work’ initiative.

“In addition, as advocates of a DEI-centered recruitment philosophy, we put an emphasis on attracting a diverse pool of candidates, for example: by using inclusive language in job descriptions, partnering with diverse recruit ment platforms and ensuring that our interview panels include individuals from a range of backgrounds, we safeguard the process of conducting fair and unbiased assessments – then make sure that we put the right candidates in the right place, at the right time.

“More to the point is the fact that at IFFCO Group, we actively pursue a policy of ‘whole-career’ duty of care to all employees, offering a multitude of training and up-skilling opportunities while promoting a healthy work-life balance, enabling us to attract and retain the very best people.”

Mohammed AlShair, Executive Chairman of Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: “Congratulations to IFFCO Group for being certified by Great Place to Work® Middle East for the second time! This repeated recognition is a testament to your commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment and we applaud your dedication to your employees.”

Great Place To Work® is a worldwide supporter of creating a positive workplace culture by identifying employers who contribute to the empowerment of the workforce.

The Great Place to Work® certification is determined through direct confidential feedback gathered from an organisation’s employees through anonymous surveys, the results of which reaffirm the sense of belonging that employees feel in their work within an organisation, showing trust in a company through engagement and the creation of a positive workplace experience.

About IFFCO Group:

Established in 1975, IFFCO is a leading multinational FMCG group headquartered in the UAE. Its leading FMCG brands, including London Dairy, Tiffany, Noor, Rahma, Al Baker, Hayat and Savannah, and a portfolio of industry solutions and services enrich the lives of millions of consumers and customers globally. The company has 95 operations in 50 Countries, supported by around 15,000 employees, and its 80+ brands are available in over 100 countries.