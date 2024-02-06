Dubai – IFFCO Group, the international group based in the United Arab Emirates, is excited to announce its participation at the upcoming Gulfood exhibition scheduled to take place from February 19 to 23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

IFFCO's spokespeople will be available at the event to discuss various topics, offering valuable insights into the company's initiatives and strategies as well as the FMCG regional sector. The following key representatives will be present and available for interviews:

Rizwan Ahmed - Executive Director Andrey Dribny - Managing Director, Culinary Justin Emmanuel Steinbach - Chief Executive Officer, IFFCO Professional Karim Hassan - Chief Executive Officer, Oils & Fats – Egypt Abdul Jabbar - Chief Executive Officer, Oils & Fats – CIS, Afghanistan & Somalia Projects Valeria Krynetskaya - Head of Plant-Based Venture, THRYVE, IFFCO Mohamad Itani - Chief Executive Officer, Oil & Fats – GCC

The above spokespeople are well-versed in the following key topics:

Operations & Expansion Strategy: Insight into IFFCO's current operations and global expansion plans in (Ghana and Somaliland marked the group’s latest expansion). Sustainability in the FMCG sector: Overview of IFFCO's global sustainability initiatives and future plans. A special focus can be on the group’s latest end-to-end completely carbon-neutral olive oil product – a first in the MENA region, future initiatives, an overview of current market insights. THRYVE: Insights into the region’s first Plant-Based Meat Venture.

Don't miss this opportunity to engage with IFFCO's leadership team and gain valuable insights into the company's vision, strategies, and innovative projects.

About IFFCO Group:

Established in 1975, IFFCO is a multinational group headquartered in the UAE. Its leading FMCG brands, including London Dairy, Tiffany, Noor, Rahma, Al Baker, Hayat and Savannah, and a portfolio of industry solutions and services enrich the lives of millions of consumers and customers globally. The company has 95 operations in 50 Countries, supported by around 15,000 employees, and its 80+ brands are available in over 100 countries.

Event Details:

Gulfood 2024 Date: February 19-23, 2024

Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 7, IFFCO Pavilion, B7-10 | C7-10, 715 - 725 – 735

For more information, please visit:

Iffco.com | Facebook | X | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | TikTok