IEP will design, engineer, manufacture, assemble, inspect, and conduct shop testing of six complete steam and water analysis systems.

The regional analytical and instrumentation market is projected to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2033.

IEP Process Solutions, a leader in analytical solutions and a subsidiary of the Centena Group, secured a multi-million-dirham contract to supply advanced analyser systems for a strategic utilities project supporting industrial operations in Abu Dhabi.

The mandate strengthens the company’s position as a key supplier for future energy and utilities projects across the UAE and reinforces its ongoing mission to support the country’s drive toward energy efficiency, industrial self-reliance, and technological innovation. The company will work closely with all relevant project stakeholders to ensure the timely delivery and seamless integration of the systems.

IEP will design, engineer, manufacture, assemble, inspect, and conduct shop testing of six complete steam and water analysis systems (SWAS). Each system will be equipped to measure critical parameters such as pH, conductivity, total organic carbon (TOC), sodium, and silica, and will include all necessary sample conditioning devices, instruments, analysers, transmitters, panels, and chiller systems. IEP will also provide guidance for site testing and commissioning, ensuring the delivery of a fully integrated analysis solution. These analyser systems will play a vital role in maintaining water quality, supporting process reliability, and enhancing operational efficiency within the utilities infrastructure.

Anantha Narayanan, General Manager at IEP Process Solutions, said: “This strategic project reflects the continued momentum of industrial development in the UAE and aligns with national priorities such as Operation 300bn and Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. We are pleased to contribute to this important initiative by leveraging our engineering expertise and proven integration capabilities to deliver high-performance, mission-critical analyser systems.”

He added: “At IEP, our solutions are custom-engineered and locally integrated, drawing on our extensive expertise and strong collaborations with leading global OEMs. This mandate reinforces our role in supporting efficient, intelligent, and sustainable industrial operations across the UAE and wider GCC region.”

The process automation and analytical instrumentation markets in the GCC region are expanding rapidly, with the regional analytical instrumentation market projected to reach approximately USD 1.65 billion by 2033, highlighting the growing demand for high-precision monitoring solutions. Amid this growth, IEP’s custom-engineered solutions are enhancing performance across key industries, including oil and gas, chemical, water and wastewater, and power, by improving reliability, efficiency, and environmental compliance.

Through this milestone project, IEP Process Solutions continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted partner in the UAE and the wider GCC’s energy and industrial sectors, while directly contributing to the objectives of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

For further information, please contact:

CommuniGate Middle East

P.O.Box 500270, Dubai, UAE

E-mail: info@communigateme.com

Website: www.communigateme.co