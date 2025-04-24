Madrid/Riyadh: IE University and Health Holding Company (HHC), have signed a strategic agreement to advance professional development and innovation in healthcare in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement, signed in Madrid by William Davila Valeri, Global Head of Corporate Relations at IE University, and Nasser Bin Mohammed Alhuqbani, Chief Executive Officer of HHC, marks a significant step in fostering cross-border knowledge exchange and innovation. Through this partnership, both institutions will work to build capacity and empower healthcare professionals in Saudi Arabia to lead transformative initiatives aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

This partnership focuses on the design and delivery of Executive Development Programs tailored to HHC’s needs and those of its subsidiaries. The collaboration also includes potential joint research initiatives across IE University’s six specialized schools: IE Business School, IE School of Science and Technology, IE Law School, IE School of Politics, Economics and Global Affairs, IE School of Architecture and Design, and IE School of Humanities. IE University is internationally recognized as one of the world’s most innovative academic institutions, consistently ranked among the top universities in rankings such as Financial Times, QS, Bloomberg Businessweek, Poets & Quants, and Times Higher Education, reflecting its academic excellence, innovative and entrepreneurial approach, and global impact in higher education.

“This agreement represents a shared commitment to shaping the future of healthcare through education and innovation,” said William Davila. “We are proud to support HHC in its mission to strengthen leadership capabilities and foster an environment of continuous professional growth.”

For over 15 years, IE University has established a solid presence in the Middle East, fostering strategic partnerships, engaging with top-tier institutions and corporations, and empowering business leaders and entrepreneurs. This commitment reflects IE University’s dedication to driving innovation, leadership, and impact worldwide. The IE Center for the Middle East serves as a hub for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange. Through programs, research, events, and partnerships, the Center supports innovation, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and the development of executive talent.