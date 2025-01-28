IE University students will have the opportunity to work on research projects focused on optimizing financial decisions in Madrid and at the MEFIC Capital headquarters in Riyadh.

MEFIC Capital will provide career opportunities to attract talent from IE University to the Middle Eastern region.

Both institutions will launch a new MEFIC Chair on AI & Data-Driven Financial Investments.

Madrid/Riyadh: IE University, through IE School of Science and Technology, and the MEFIC Capital, a leading investment services institution in Saudi Arabia, signed an agreement to promote research, education and executive development in the financial sector.

“This agreement with MEFIC Capital reinforces IE University’s presence and activity in the Middle Eastern region, and will allow us to drive innovation in the financial sector”, said Santiago Iñiguez de Onzoño, Executive President of IE University. “IE University has been running educational programs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the past 15 years, delivering high-quality offerings that have helped nurture a new generation of professionals and entrepreneurs who are actively shaping the future of the Kingdom. Our commitment to fostering innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurship has always been at the core of our mission, and we strongly believe that education is the key engine for driving societal progress, creating better social conditions and creating meaningful value”, Iñiguez de Onzoño added.

“Our vision at MEFIC Capital is deeply aligned with Vision 2030, which emphasizes innovation, economic diversification, and human capital development,” said Yasser Al-Hedaithy, CEO of MEFIC Capital. “Through initiatives like the MEFIC Chair on AI and Data-Driven Financial Investments and our scholarship program, we are not only advancing the financial technology landscape but also investing in the next generation of leaders who will drive Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a global hub of innovation and economic excellence.”

As part of this collaboration, MEFIC Capital will join IE School of Science and Technology’s Catalyst Network, a dynamic think tank driving innovation and collaboration across industries. MEFIC Capital will also actively participate in the Impact Xcelerator, a unique initiative designed to empower entrepreneurs, startups, and global businesses that are committed to creating positive social and environmental impact.

A team of IE School of Science and Technology’s researchers will work jointly with selected students on projects focused on optimizing investment decisions. The students will have the opportunity to contribute to those research initiatives in Madrid and at MEFIC Capital headquarters in Riyadh. Upon graduation, MEFIC Capital will provide career opportunities to attract talent from IE University to the Middle Eastern region. In addition, this agreement will drive initiatives including program development, organization of conferences, seminars, and workshops.

MEFIC Chair on AI & Data-Driven Financial Investments

A key aspect of this partnership is the launch of the MEFIC Chair on AI & Data-Driven Financial Investments, run jointly by IE School of Science & Technology and the IE Foundation. This Chair will serve as a platform to bring together faculty, global partners, industry leaders, ventures, and students to develop and drive innovative solutions in finance, combining emerging technologies, AI and machine learning. The research developed by this Chair will be conducted by international experts under the leadership of Ikhlaq Sidhu, Dean and Professor of IE School of Science & Technology; and Chief Scientist and Chair of the IE Impact Xcelerator.

“It is very exciting to be collaborating with MEFIC Capital, a global leader in investment services, to create seminal new knowledge and advanced training via the development of a Chair on AI and Financial Data Driven Investment and with new scholarship opportunities for top students. I look forward to directly advancing this field as the inaugural Chair holder of this collaboration,” said Ikhlaq Sidhu, Dean and Professor at IE School of the IE Science & Technology.

The MEFIC Chair will focus on two areas: Research and Innovation, and Education and Impact. It will not only enhance learning and discovery but also ensure that its outputs are both innovative and applicable, addressing real-world problems and challenges. The ultimate goal is to foster impactful research, promote innovation, and develop practical solutions to tackle key challenges, furthering the strategic goals of both IE School of Science & Technology and MEFIC Capital.

About MEFIC Capital

MEFIC Capital is a leading financial services company in Saudi Arabia, offering asset management, corporate finance, and investment services. With a strong focus on innovation, MEFIC leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored solutions that meet diverse client needs. The company is dedicated to fostering talent and empowering individuals through expert financial guidance. Its commitment to excellence and strategic insights has positioned MEFIC as a trusted partner in shaping the future of financial technology and investment strategies across the region.

About IE University

IE University promotes positive change through education, research, and innovation. The institution offers a technology-based learning ecosystem for leaders with a global vision, an entrepreneurial mindset, deep respect for diversity and sustainability, and a unique focus on the humanities. IE University is comprised of six schools: IE Business School, IE Law School, IE School of Politics, Economics and Global Affairs, IE School of Architecture and Design, IE School of Science and Technology, and IE School of Humanities. IE University has a faculty of more than 500 professors who produce high-quality research and teach students from 160 countries in Bachelors, Masters and Executive Education programs. IE University's platform of more than 82,000 alumni is present in 185 countries.