The new penalty waiver can help companies save up to AED 10,000 in fines

Dubai, UAE: The latest announcement made by the UAE Ministry of Finance and Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has brought with it a wave of relief for business entities who struggled to meet the deadline to register for corporate tax.

The Authority has revealed that the penalty waiver of AED 10,000 will ease financial strain and encourage corporates to align with the new policies and requirements, as long as they file their corporate tax returns within seven months of the tax period. Companies who have already paid their penalties for registering after the initial deadline of March 31, 2025, can also make use of the facility.

To assist companies who are unsure of the financial landscape and how to file for their taxes returns, Finanshels.com has launched a 24-hour hotline to make financial guidance accessible for all. From registration and filing procedures to avoiding last-minute challenges, companies can capitalize on this opportunity and find more information on www.finanshels.com.

Muhammed Shafeekh, CEO of Finanshels.com said: "Our aim with this free help line is to provide immediate relief to companies so they can take timely advantage of this period. We have opted for a 24-hour service, so companies are not bound by working hours to clarify their doubts through email, call or WhatsApp. This move also strengthens our goal of making financial compliance accessible and simple for all, especially for the small business owners who cannot afford to pay for expensive consultations in the emirate.”

About Finanshels.com

A fintech company seamlessly blends AI-driven automation with expert financial services to streamline bookkeeping, tax compliance, payroll, and financial planning. Within its first year, Finanshels.com onboarded 2,000+ clients across industries such as IT services, professional services, trading, real estate & construction, e-commerce, and F&B. Unlike traditional financial firms, Finanshels.com offers a Service-as-a-Platform model, going beyond software-as-a-service (SaaS). By integrating AI automation with human expertise, the company has automated 70% of financial processes, while experienced financial professionals ensure accuracy and regulatory compliance. SMEs benefit from daily bookkeeping, 24-hour transaction processing, and real-time insights, all tailored to the UAE and GCC’s unique financial regulations.