Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has officially set a new Guinness World Record for the "longest promotional livestream." This was accomplished in collaboration with TikTok Live MENA as part of du’s innovative campaign to rigorously test and showcase the strength of its unbreakable network. du hosted a special event where a representative from Guinness World Records presented the official certification.

The campaign centered around a single smartphone passed from one individual to another whilst maintaining an uninterrupted 48-hour livestream, free from drops, lag, or any disruptions, showcasing the unmatched reliability of du’s network. The achievement is a result of continuous investment by du since the launch of 5G technology, deploying the latest infrastructure with du 5G network achieving 99% coverage of the UAE population, expanding and enhancing this infrastructure beyond 5G as du now advancing to deliver 5G-Advanced capabilities across the UAE

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: “This record is much more than a milestone for du, symbolizes the culmination of years of relentless investment by du since the launch of 5G technology, where we were pioneers. This sustained commitment has enabled us to achieve the best 5G and 4G coverage across the UAE. With our top-tier connectivity, we are opening up new possibilities for people to experience the richness of UAE's cultural and adventurous offerings, directly from their screens.”

The record-breaking initiative took place from April 11-13, featuring a seamless handoff between UAE-based content creators. The phone served as the portal through which viewers globally could engage with a host of exhilarating experiences, ranging from kayaking in Abu Dhabi to ziplining in Ras Al Khaimah. The thrilling journey also included serene moments such as hot air balloon rides, showcasing the versatility of experiences the UAE has to offer.

Boxia Liu, Regional Director of TikTok LIVE MENA, said: “We are proud to partner with du on this groundbreaking initiative that not only set a new world record but also redefined how digital platforms can connect cultures and communities. This achievement reflects the power of TikTok LIVE in creating authentic, real-time experiences that inspire and engage audiences across the region. Together with du’s exceptional connectivity, we showcased the UAE’s vibrant spirit in an entirely new and unforgettable way.”

This livestream aligned with du's commitment to providing high-speed, reliable and world-class coverage, enabling its customers to add seamless digital experiences to their everyday lifestyle.

