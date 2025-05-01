Taaleem in the UAE has today been named among the world’s best school groups for teachers to work at. It earned Best School to Work Certified Group status for its outstanding leadership, working environment, school culture, and commitment to the wellbeing of its staff.

The Best School to Work programme is the gold standard of school culture. Developed by T4 Education in collaboration with its community of over 200,000 teachers and school leaders, it is an independent, evidence-based mechanism to certify schools for their working culture, helping them to create environments in which education flourishes because educators thrive. School groups can only attain Best School to Work Certified Group status if over half of their schools are certified as a Best School to Work after scoring highly in a detailed anonymous staff survey.

Taaleem schools are committed to providing a solid academic grounding by delivering stimulating and creative educational programmes within caring, secure and nurturing environments.

Taaleem employs a range of initiatives to support staff including the Taaleem Teaching School, an online and in-person professional learning platform, which empowers and inspires educators to strive for excellence for themselves and for their students. Staff across all Taaleem schools can engage with high-quality resources, coaching and training opportunities across an ever-growing range of areas within education and leadership.

The group also offers online counselling, employee discounts, regular interactive wellness sessions both online and in schools, and medical check-up days.

Alan Williamson, Chief Executive Officer of Taaleem, said:

“The quality of a school never exceeds the quality — and wellbeing — of its teachers. At Taaleem, we are deeply committed to fostering a culture where educators feel valued, supported, and inspired to thrive. By investing in their happiness, career progression, and continuous professional development, we empower them to deliver truly exceptional learning experiences.

“Achieving Best School to Work Certified Group status is a powerful testament to this commitment. It reflects our dedication to placing educators at the heart of our mission — creating an environment where they can flourish and, in turn, realise the potential of every individual student. This recognition will help us continue to attract and retain the very best teaching talent, ensuring we deliver the very highest standards of education.”

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and Best School to Work, said:

“Congratulations to Taaleem on the rare distinction of becoming a Best School to Work Certified Group. Your leadership, culture and vision have created an environment in which teachers can flourish. And where educators thrive, so does education. Schools around the world will be inspired by the example of this outstanding UAE group and the unparalleled workplace it has cultivated.”

How Best School to Work certifies schools:

Once a school signs up to the Best School to Work programme, T4 Education sends all of its teachers a detailed, anonymous survey to independently assess the school on four pillars:

Leadership: T4 Education examines the many factors that make great school leadership, from having a vision to communicating it well and leading by example to build a culture of trust and respect. Collaboration: T4 Education takes a forensic look not just at schools’ teaching community and their collaborative efforts to reflect, grow and share best practices together, but the wider ecosystem around the school including students, parents and the community at large. School Environment: T4 Education delves deep into schools’ working environments, looking at inclusivity and positivity, as well as professional development opportunities, support for staff, and good relationships between colleagues. Professional Wellness: T4 Education grades schools on all the things a teacher would want to see in their dream job.

The answers given by all teachers to the different questions are weighted using an algorithm to produce a final score. Only the highest-scoring schools achieve certification under the Best School to Work programme and only groups that see over half of their total number of schools certified can become a Best School to Work Certified Group.

About Taaleem:

Taaleem (DFM: TAALEEM) is one of the largest K-12 premium education providers in the UAE with a portfolio consisting of 34 schools, comprising 12 owned and operated premium private schools, and 22 Government partnership schools operated on behalf of Government entities. The Group has a student base of +40,092 students and a highly experienced teaching staff from across the world.

About T4 Education:

T4 Education believes every child, everywhere, deserves a good education. It is building the world's largest community of teachers and schools to achieve this. Its digital media platform provides opportunities for educators to network, collaborate, share good practices, and support each other's efforts to improve learning and school culture. It works to amplify teachers’ voices because the world we want to see will only be built by listening to those at the heart of education.