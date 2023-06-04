iDreamSky, a leading China based gaming and digital entertainment company, is actively exploring avenues for potential partnerships in the MENA region and collaborations in Oman's gaming industry. As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and user satisfaction, iDreamSky is keen to explore opportunities that will revolutionize the gaming payment landscape in Oman.

While iDreamSky acknowledges the significance of forging strategic alliances to drive industry advancements. The company is engaging in serious exploratory discussions and evaluating potential synergies that may arise from various collaborations.

iDreamSky's impressive track record of over 13 years in the gaming industry, combined with its commitment to developing top-quality games, makes it an ideal candidate for partnerships in the payment solutions domain. By exploring opportunities in Oman, iDreamSky aims to leverage its expertise to create a seamless and secure gaming payment platform that caters to the evolving needs of the next generation of gamers.

"We are excited to begin exploring the potential collaborations and opportunities in Oman's game payment landscape with Mamun. We see lots of similar pain points that the industry and players are suffering. Our discussions with Mamun have been very productive and I am looking forward to solidifying it further with Mamun as our main local partner as we secure more infrastructure partners within Oman" said Jeff Lyndon president and cofounder at iDreamSky. "By joining forces with like-minded entities, we are confident we can enhance the gaming experience for users and contribute to the advancement of the industry in Oman together with Mamun. “

This cutting-edge platform aims to meet the surging demand from gamers, developers, and publishers in the region. By leveraging the expertise and resources of iDreamSky and Mamun, in conjunction with strategic partnerships with leading telcos, this joint initiative seeks to revolutionize the gaming payment landscape in Oman. The platform will offer a comprehensive suite of secure and seamless financial services tailored specifically for the gaming industry. Through this groundbreaking collaboration, iDreamSky and Mamun endeavor to enhance the gaming experience, foster innovation, and support the growth of Oman's gaming ecosystem and beyond.

"In the dynamic gaming payment ecosystem, we see significant challenges that hold immense potential for growth. Our unwavering commitment lies in positioning Oman at the forefront of this vertical, and Mamun's fintech infrastructure platform technology will serve as a crucial conduit to seize these opportunities. With iDreamSky's prominent operating position in Asia and global reach of game developers, they are the perfect partner. It's essential for the sector to recognize that payments transcend mere gateways; the future entails a comprehensive financial services experience, and fintechs are poised to deliver much more than vanilla payment services." said Mohammed Al Tamami, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer at mamun.

“We are thrilled to witness the collaboration between local Omani startup, Mamun, and renowned international game development player, iDreamsky, as they join forces to pave the way for a thriving future in game development and the digital economy in Oman. This partnership marks a significant milestone in fostering growth and innovation within the Omani gaming industry, showcasing the immense potential and opportunities that lie ahead” said His Excellency Dr Ali Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

iDreamSky and Mamun extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology in Oman for their unwavering commitment to fostering the growth of the gaming industry in the country. The Ministry's emphasis on developing and promoting this sector has created an environment conducive to innovation and collaboration. Additionally, iDreamSky and Mamun express their sincere appreciation to Invest Oman for their instrumental role in bringing the two parties together. Their facilitation and support have been invaluable in establishing the start of this strategic partnership, which aims to elevate Oman's gaming payment landscape to new heights. The combined efforts of the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, and Invest Oman are instrumental in positioning Oman as a prominent player in the gaming industry, driving economic growth, and attracting international investments.