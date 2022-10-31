Riyadh, KSA: ICS Financial Systems Limited - ICSFS , the global software and services provider for banks and financial institutions, participated at the 3rd Edition of Future Banks Summit - KSA, as a Networking Sponsor. ICSFS shared its latest technological innovations of its ICS BANKS Digital Banking software application.



The 3rd Edition of Future Banks Summit was held at the Marriott Riyadh Airport Hotel -Al Hamra Hall, on 27th and 28th September, 2022. The conference focused on the future of the financial industry in KSA, driven by innovation and digital advancements, with adoption of technologies such as AI, intelligent automation, regtech, data analytics, cloud migration, cyber security, digital payment models, along with tech-driven redefined business continuity planning strategies.



Executive Director of ICSFS; Wael Malkawi stated: “Saudi Arabia has advanced exponentially in the technological innovation space. And with no doubt, it will be the hub for any enterprise that desires to excel in this space. The event successfully showcased the future of banking in Saudi Arabia, and it is our privilege to be part of this success, through sharing our expertise and awards-winning innovative solution; ICS BANKS Digital, which address the digital strategy for any type of; bank, financial institution or financial enterprise.”



ICSFS was recently named Best Islamic Banking & Finance Software Provider by World Finance Magazine, and has signed with the First Neo Financial Institution in KSA for its ICS BANKS Digital Platform. It is also worth to mention, that Al Rajhi Bank Jordan has opted for ICS BANKS Business Suite.

ICSFS invests in its software suites, by utilising modern technology, in launching new products. Constructing a secured and agile integration, and keeping pace with new standards, and regulations worldwide. ICS BANKS software suite, future-proofs banking activities, by providing a broad range of features, and capabilities with more agility, and flexibility, to enrich customers' journey experience. Hence improving the trust and confidentiality between the customer and the bank. ICS BANKS has always been a pioneer in utilising the latest technology, to serve financial institutions. In addition to its embedded Service-Oriented-Architecture (SOA), it can be deployed on-premises, hybrid or cloud.