Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a Shariah-compliant multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group is proud to announce the organization of its upcoming event the Capacity-Building Programme for Users of the OIC Business Intelligence Centre (OBIC), scheduled during the period 18-20 February 2025 Jakarta, Indonesia.

This pivotal event will bring together leading experts and practitioners in credit information and business intelligence to explore the role of information sharing and business intelligence in supporting trade and investment decisions across OIC member states.

The event will focus on OBIC’s vision and the importance of information sharing for trade and investment, while the Technical Sessions will address digital transformation and business intelligence trends and outlook, emphasizing topics such as the digitalization of SMEs and Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) services, with the examples of some platforms like the AMAN Union Database Centre. Additionally, discussions will cover the use of statistical resources for credit, trade, and investment data, along with investment outlooks in OIC countries and data collection and analysis.

Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC, stated, "The OBIC initiative is a transformative step in strengthening the business intelligence landscape across the OIC region. It fosters enhanced information sharing and builds the capacity of member states, laying the foundation for more informed trade and investment decisions. The Jakarta event represents a significant milestone in realizing our vision to create a sustainable, data-driven ecosystem that supports the growth and development of OIC member states."

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 50 Member States. ICIEC, for the 17th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time “AA-“ long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 121 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to several sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

