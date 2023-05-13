Jeddah, KSA: The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Shariah-compliant multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, today signed a landmark MoU with Fonds Africain de Garantie et de Coopération Economique (FAGACE) – the African Guarantee and Economic Cooperation Fund.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, and Mr. Mouhamadou Al Amine DIA, Director of Risk Management, FAGACE on the sidelines of the 2023 IsDB Annual Meetings on 10-13 May 2023 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This MoU aims to facilitate the cooperation between ICIEC and FAGACE, with a view to increasing the foreign and domestic direct investments towards member countries common to both institutions. This will be attained through the establishment of mechanisms guaranteeing risks related to investment, financing of banking institutions and regional and sub-regional SMEs. It is also expected to facilitate international trade transactions involving banks of member countries.

FAGACE is a pioneer in the field of bank guarantees. It is a pan-African institution established on 10 February 1977 and based in Benin. It has 14 member states, almost all of which are also member countries of the IsDB and ICIEC. Since inception, according to Director General Ngueto Yambaye, FAGACE has issued bank guarantees totalling CFA3,000 billion (US$4.9 billion) in support of trade and investment flows for transactions and projects in member states.

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC)

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 49 Member States, including Documentary Credit Insurance Cover, Credit Insurance Cover, Bank Master Policy, Non-Honouring of Sovereign Financial Obligations, and Investment Insurance Products. ICIEC, for the 15th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 95bn in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to specific sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.