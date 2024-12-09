Juffair: ICICI Bank today inaugurated its service centre at Juffair district in Kingdom of Bahrain. Previously located at Manai Plaza in the same Juffair district, the service centre has now been relocated to Oasis Mall.

The new service centre provides enhanced accessibility to the customers across the city of Manama, the capital of Bahrain and a financial hub of the Persian Gulf region, due to its central location and availability of ample parking space.

Ms. Fatima A. Rahman, Head of the Retail Banking Supervision Directorate at the Central Bank of Bahrain, inaugurated the service centre, alongside Mr. Raghavendra Shenoy, Country Head- Bahrain, ICICI Bank.

At the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Shenoy said, "The new service centre of ICICI Bank at Oasis Mall is strategically located offering enhanced accessibility to the customers. The customers can now avail banking services conveniently during their busy schedules, while they visit the mall with their families. We remain dedicated towards ensuring an efficient and supportive interaction with us."

The centre will continue to offer a comprehensive range of banking services, except for cash deposit and withdrawal. It will operate from Monday to Friday, from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M., as well as on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month. It remains closed on Sundays.

Below is the address of the service centre:

ICICI Bank Ltd.,

Oasis Mall, Shop 136,

Building: 180, Road: 41,

Block: 341, Al Juffair,

Kingdom of Bahrain

For news and updates, visit www.icicibank.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ICICIBank

For media queries, write to: corporate.communications@icicibank.com

About ICICI Bank:

ICICI Bank Ltd (BSE: ICICIBANK, NSE: ICICIBANK and NYSE:IBN) is a leading private sector bank in India. The Bank’s total assets stood at ₹19,76,858 crore at September 30, 2024.

Bahrain branch of ICICI Bank is licensed and regulated as a conventional retail bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions; political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non - performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India’s sovereign rating, as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov