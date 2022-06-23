Dubai, UAE – ICD Brookfield Place announces the next stage of its ambitious sustainability strategy by committing to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030. Moreover, on the pathway to achieving net zero carbon, ICD Brookfield Place is planning to attain carbon neutrality.

As the largest office building to achieve LEED Platinum certification in EMEA region (2020), its design provides an excellent baseline for monitoring, controlling, and reducing carbon emissions. A number of sustainable carbon reduction features and occupant wellbeing principles were incorporated to achieve the highest level of the world’s most widely-used green building rating system.

ICD Brookfield Place’s ambitious sustainability goals are in line with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s (UNFCCC) Paris Agreement goals of keeping global warming to well below 2°C (preferably to 1.5°C) compared to pre-industrial levels. Working alongside leading specialist consultancy AESG, ICD Brookfield Place’s targets include the ambitious commitment to rapidly accelerate the UAE’s transition to a net zero economy. It will also employ advanced sustainable practices including reducing energy demand, implementing additional energy efficiency measures, and reducing scope 3 carbon emissions. Once operational carbon emissions have been reduced to the absolute minimum, any residual carbon emissions will be offset and eliminated. The “Net Zero Pathway” will be published in 2023.

The methodology to achieve net zero by 2030 will include the following:

Carbon quantification using greenhouse gas protocol and emission target setting using science-based approaches

Identification and implementation of emission reduction measures

Transition to net zero by offsetting residual emissions

Value-chain engagement and thought leadership

Reporting annually against the set targets

ICD Brookfield Place will collaborate with tenants and suppliers to tackle emissions together and implement an innovative tenant engagement program to raise awareness, provide thought leadership, and optimise their operational performance. The complex hopes to lead by example and drive stakeholder participation in the UAE Net Zero initiative.

ICD Brookfield Place has also signed up to the World Green Building Council’s Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment which recognises leadership action by businesses, organisations, cities and subnational governments in tackling operational and embodied carbon emissions from the building and construction sector. The Commitment promotes a reduction first, outcomes-based approach — allowing the flexibility for signatories to develop a bespoke action plan for their specific portfolio profile based on best practice principles towards reducing both consumption and emissions, with annual reporting of verified progress towards decarbonisation goals.

Commenting on the announcement, Rob Devereux, CEO of ICD Brookfield said: “Today’s announcement is the latest example of ICD Brookfield Place’s pursuit of an industry-leading Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda. Reaching net zero carbon emissions is an ambitious target, which requires dedication from not only our team but also our stakeholders across the value chain.

“A net zero carbon building is a smart choice for both landlords and occupiers. Alongside minimising energy costs as a low carbon workplace, the building will go a long way in helping corporates to achieve their own goals in reducing their carbon footprint. We all need to be transitioning to net zero, and one of the crucial ways a business can reduce its footprint is in its real estate. We are determined to work together to go even further to help improve our environment and become a beacon for the UAE’s sustainable future”.

Saeed Al Abbar, CEO of AESG said: “We are proud to be working alongside ICD Brookfield Place as their consultancy partner in their transitioning to net zero. ICD Brookfield Place continues to set new benchmarks in the region with their climate leadership in adopting ambitious sustainability targets and aspirations. Our team of experts remains focused on driving innovative approaches to support our clients in accelerating their decarbonisation journey.

“The findings of the IPCC Report should serve as reminder that the time for action is now. We hope the example being set by ICD Brookfield Place, inspires many others across regions and sectors to boldly take up meaningful action in decarbonising the built environment”.

Victoria Burrows, Director of Advancing Net Zero added: “We are delighted that ICD Brookfield Place has joined the World Green Building Council’s Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment! Businesses like ICD Brookfield Place are taking leadership action and driving the transition to a net zero built environment in the MENA Region. The actions and conversations we have today will have a lasting impact on our future.”

ICD Brookfield Place’s impact on its community is also a significant part of its ESG strategy. Carefully considered spaces, both inside and out that support positive health and wellbeing are a priority at the property with spaces such as Niche, the community hub, alongside engagement programs such as “Breaking The Plastic Habit”, a campaign aimed at reducing dependence on single-use plastic. Whilst there are also plans for further increased biodiversity at the property with plans for an urban farm as part of the 140,000 square feet of total green space.

Designed by Foster + Partners, ICD Brookfield Place is a 1.1 million square foot, state-of-the-art office and retail complex offering 990,000 square feet of highly efficient and flexible workspace alongside 160,000 square feet of curated retail and dining. The building is home to some of the world’s largest multinational corporations including Ernst & Young, Julius Baer, Latham & Watkins, and UBS. The management of the property is overseen by Brookfield Properties, one of the world’s leading real estate services companies.

For more information about ICD Brookfield Place, please visit: www.icdbrookfieldplace.com

