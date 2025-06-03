Dubai, UAE – The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) concluded its participation at the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025, held from 28 to 31 May at the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the event served as a national platform to highlight agricultural research, foster collaboration across sectors, and advance sustainable solutions for food and water security—reinforcing ICBA’s leadership in science and innovation for arid and saline environments.

ICBA’s booth, attracted wide interest from visitors, including government officials, high-level dignitaries, international partners, as well as researchers, students, and private sector representatives. Under the theme “From the UAE to the World: 25 Years of Innovation in Resilient Agriculture,” ICBA presented a comprehensive overview of its core research areas, including water and soil management, digital agriculture, and the development of climate-resilient crops. The exhibit featured scientific publications, interactive displays of field projects, and visual presentations of ICBA’s successful experiences with farmers, women, and youth across the region. ICBA also showcased samples from its gene bank, featuring drought-, heat-, and salt-tolerant seed varieties, along with food products developed from locally adapted crops such as Emirati quinoa, millet, and sorghum—offering practical solutions to enhance food security in arid and saline environments.

“At ICBA, our mission is to harness science and innovation to address the complex agricultural challenges facing saline and resource-constrained environments,” said Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General of ICBA. “Participating in the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition provided an important platform to share our scientific insights, engage with partners, and reinforce the role of research in driving sustainable transformation. We are committed to developing climate-resilient solutions that advance food and water security, support national priorities, and empower farmers, women, and youth to thrive in the face of environmental change.”

As part of the conference’s central agenda, Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General of ICBA, participated in a high-level panel discussion titled “The Role of International Organisations in Advancing a Sustainable Food Security Ecosystem”. The session explored collaborative pathways for improving food system resilience through science and innovation. In her intervention, Dr. Alzaabi emphasized ICBA’s mandate to generate evidence-based, climate-smart solutions that are adapted to the needs of resource-constrained environments. Dr. Tarifa outlined how ICBA leverages its scientific expertise, strategic partnerships, and regional knowledge to support agricultural transformation in alignment with national and global sustainability goals.

A highlight of ICBA’s participation was the renewal of cooperation agreement with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), reinforcing a long-standing partnership focused on promoting sustainable agricultural development in marginal environments. Equally notable was the signing of a new MoU with Aspire, aimed at advancing innovation in sustainable agriculture for saline and arid regions. This collaboration will support the development of AI-powered tools for smart irrigation, climate-resilient farming systems, and renewable energy integration, positioning the UAE at the forefront of agricultural technology and climate adaptation.

ICBA also concluded its public engagement activities with a well-attended workshop introducing visitors, particularly youth and families, to the ecological importance of native species, biodiversity, and the role of healthy soils in sustaining agricultural productivity. This reflects the Center’s role in promoting hands-on activities and community dialogue, as well as its continued commitment to environmental awareness and community education.

As it marks 25 years of impact, ICBA continues to advance its mission by developing innovative agricultural practices tailored to the realities of saline and arid regions. Through its research programs, capacity-building efforts, and strategic collaborations, ICBA remains a key contributor to building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food systems.