Dubai, United Arab Emirates – iCAUR will officially unveil its mid-to-large all-round hybrid SUV, the iCAUR V27, at a global launch event in Dubai on February 8, 2026. The event marks the start of the model’s worldwide rollout and signals iCAUR’s formal entry into the Middle East market, following the brand’s first regional appearance in 2025.

Positioned as iCAUR’s flagship model, the V27 embodies the brand’s vision of a “new-energy classic,” combining timeless design language with advanced electrified technology. Designed as a versatile boxy SUV for both urban mobility and off-road exploration, the V27 reflects iCAUR’s “Born to Play” brand ethos, aimed at users seeking individuality, freedom, and high-quality lifestyle experiences.

“Launching the iCAUR V27 globally in the UAE is the starting point of our ambitious Middle East strategy,” said Tim Zhang, General Manager of Chery International Middle East region. “Dubai represents innovation, openness, and influence across the region. With its ‘Born to Play’ spirit, iCAUR is ready to bring a new energy-driven lifestyle to Middle Eastern consumers and help shape the future of the market.”

Ahead of its market debut, the V27 has undergone one of the most rigorous development and testing programs in its segment. More than 1,000 test vehicles were deployed globally, completing over 50 comprehensive test programs and accumulating more than one million kilometres of durability testing. These tests covered extreme heat, severe cold, and complex road conditions, ensuring the model’s reliability and adaptability across diverse environments, including those typical of the Middle East.

In terms of design, the V27 follows a classic aesthetic approach. Its boxy body exceeds five metres in length and is complemented by iconic round headlights and clean, refined surfaces, balancing rugged presence with modern technological appeal. Inside, the “Stellar Cockpit” introduces a futuristic cabin highlighted by the class-first “Stellar Porthole” dual panoramic sunroof and the floating “Star Island” ceiling design. With a 2,900mm wheelbase and efficient space utilisation, the V27 offers a spacious and comfortable five-seat layout.

Powering the V27 is iCAUR’s Golden REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) system, delivering more than 150 kilometres of pure electric range and over 1,000 kilometres of combined driving range. The system is designed to balance performance and efficiency, meeting the demands of daily city driving, long-distance travel, and multi-scenario use.

The V27 also strengthens iCAUR’s growing ecosystem approach. The model features 39 pre-installed ecosystem ports and supports a wide range of upgrade accessories, allowing users to personalise their vehicles around work, travel, and leisure. As part of this ecosystem, iCAUR will also showcase its AiMOGA Robots at selected showrooms, offering visitors an immersive look at next-generation intelligent technology.

Following its Dubai global launch, iCAUR plans to roll out the V27 across key Middle Eastern markets, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, further expanding the brand’s regional footprint throughout the year.

About iCAUR:

iCAUR is an all-new brand developed by Chery Group, born for the global market. Backed by Chery’s deep manufacturing heritage and cutting-edge innovation, iCAUR targets the young — and the young at heart — through its integrated “Unique Category + Ecosystem + Culture” brand model.

In collaboration with global ecosystem partners, iCAUR is building a comprehensive service system, launching a diverse portfolio of premium offerings, and establishing a worldwide community network. Through this approach, the brand is evolving beyond a traditional automobile manufacturer into a global ecological integrator driven by “Born to play” brand DNA.

