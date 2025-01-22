United Arab Emirates: In a groundbreaking collaboration, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and PwC Academy Middle East, the talent and skills development business of PwC Middle East, have launched a new tax pathway.

The pathway enables professionals that have completed the UAE Corporate Tax Diploma or the UAE VAT Compliance Diploma with the PwC Academy, gain an exemption from the ICAEW Business and Finance (BFP) qualification and designation. Alternatively, students working towards the ICAEW BFP designation may elect to take the UAE tax variance option instead of ICAEW’s tax exam.

As part of this collaboration, participants pursuing the ICAEW BFP qualification and designation will be eligible for tax exemptions after the successful completion of the Association of Taxation Technicians (ATT) accredited tax diplomas offered by PwC Academy, enabling finance professionals to fast-track their journey to international recognition while gaining UAE-specific expertise.

The ICAEW Business and Finance Professional (BFP) designation stands out as one of the highest-regarded qualifications in the finance and accountancy sector to feature a UAE-specific tax variation. PwC Academy UAE Corporate Tax and the VAT Compliance Diploma, approved by the UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and accredited by ATT now contributes credits towards ICAEW’s BFP designations, streamlining the path for professionals seeking globally recognised credentials with local relevance.

Students completing the UAE Corporate Tax Diploma or the UAE VAT Compliance Diploma will receive an exemption from ICAEW’s Principles of Tax (PoT) module. This exemption enables them to earn the globally recognised BFP designation and professional status from ICAEW within just 12 months - making it the fastest route to a professional qualification in the finance and accountancy sector.

Hanadi Khalife, Head of ICAEW Middle East, said: “The recognition of the UAE Tax Diploma by ICAEW ensures that finance professionals in the region have access to training that is both globally respected and tailored to local needs. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to building a skilled workforce capable of supporting the UAE’s economic ambitions and navigating its regulatory complexities.”

Taimur Ali Mir, PwC Partner and Head of Qualifications and Certifications at PwC Academy, said: Our tax diplomas help tax professionals across the region understand and apply global standards and best practices in context of the regional regulations. This collaboration with ICAEW is a significant milestone in further strengthening the knowledge base of the finance and tax professionals in the UAE, and enabling them with the tools to excel in this dynamic regulatory landscape. The programme will accelerate career progression and empower a workforce to contribute to the UAE’s economic transformation.

This initiative is a great opportunity for the 4,000+ students PwC Academy has trained for VAT or CT diplomas, and the wider finance community, strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional hub for finance and professional education. By advancing compliance, skill development and best practices, ICAEW and PwC Academy are contributing to the employability of the region’s finance talent while supporting the UAE’s broader economic and professional development goals.

Media enquiries:

Layth Kamal, Mojo PR,

email icaew@mojo-me.com

About ICAEW

Chartered accountants are talented, ethical and committed professionals. ICAEW represents more than 208,000 members and students around the world.

Founded in 1880, ICAEW has a long history of serving the public interest and we continue to work with governments, regulators and business leaders globally. And, as a world-leading improvement regulator, we supervise and monitor over 12,000 firms, holding them, and all ICAEW members and students, to the highest standards of professional competency and conduct.

We promote inclusivity, diversity and fairness and we give talented professionals the skills and values they need to build resilient businesses, economies and societies, while ensuring our planet's resources are managed sustainably.

ICAEW is the first major professional body to be carbon neutral, demonstrating our commitment to tackle climate change and supporting UN Sustainable Development Goal 13.

ICAEW is a founding member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide (CAW), a global family that connects over 1.8m chartered accountants and students in more than 190 countries. Together, we support, develop and promote the role of chartered accountants as trusted business leaders, difference makers and advisers.

We believe that chartered accountancy can be a force for positive change. By sharing our insight, expertise and understanding we can help to create sustainable economies and a better future for all.

About PwC Academy

PwC Academy is the talent and skills development business of PwC. We are committed to supporting the sustainable growth of talent across the region. We operate across the Middle East and are part of a growing network of PwC Academies present in over 40 countries worldwide.

For further information on PwC Academy, please contact pwcacademy@mojo-me.com or visit www.pwcacademy-me.com