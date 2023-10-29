Doha, Qatar: In an exemplary move to foster practical innovation and continuous learning within Qatar, Ibtechar, known for grounding innovation skills, ensuring inclusive access to technology, and adapting suitable transformational processes, has formed a strategic partnership with UQ, the renowned (digital) skills assessment & digital microlearning expert from Belgium. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between the two entities to bring UQ’s progressive assessments & adaptive learning solutions to the Qatari market, catering not only to the educational sector but also to various organisational settings.

Ibtechar's core ethos of enabling practical innovation aligns harmoniously with UQ's mission to transform learning experiences. Through this partnership, Ibtechar and UQ aim to create a conducive environment for both individuals and organisations in Qatar to thrive in their learning and development endeavours.

UQ’s platforms are acclaimed for facilitating community-driven learning channels that inspire engagement and foster interactions among peers and industry experts. Offering a blend of premium off-the-shelf content and the ability to create bespoke learning programs, UQ supports organisations in achieving seamless digital transformation and enhancing professional growth across various sectors. Learn different and with impact is always at the core, inclusive and personalised by design.



Thierry Lescrauwaet, the Partner and CEO of UQ, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are very happy with this partnership with Ibtechar as we share the same values and mission. Digital upskilling, social learning, and special attention to inclusion are the keys to having everybody 'on board' in our joint digital future. We applaud the Government of Qatar for their approach and long-term strategy in this matter and look forward to making this ​venture a success by​ ​leveraging the expertise of the Ibtechar and UQ teams."

Commenting on the collaboration, Nayef Al-Ibrahim, CEO and Co-founder of Ibtechar, said, “We are witnessing how the market is evolving which demands different set of offerings. For that, we need to always innovate to stay up to our clients' expectations. For that, we are partnering with UQ, the global expert in microlearning, where we will be introducing new added value products and services aligned with how the market is evolving.”

Ibtechar and UQ’s services are anticipated to play a crucial role in nurturing a culture of continuous learning, knowledge sharing, and practical innovation, this strategic alliance is well-positioned to contribute to the development of a knowledge-based economy, propelling Qatar closer to the realisation of its National Vision for 2023. Both Ibtechar and UQ are enthused about this collaborative venture and are committed to making a positive impact on the learning and innovation landscape in Qatar.

