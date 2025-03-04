Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) recently hosted a landmark event as part of its Business Connect Series, focusing on the opportunities offered by the U.S. market for Indian businesses.

In collaboration with the U.S. Consulate in Dubai, this event centred around the SelectUSA initiative, which aims to help foreign companies expand their operations in the U.S.

The event underscored the significant and growing economic relationship between India, the UAE, and the U.S., highlighting the mutual benefits of foreign direct investment (FDI) and cross-border partnerships.

Suresh Kumar, Chairman-Emeritus of IBPC Dubai, emphasized the strengthening ties between India, the U.S., and the UAE in his address.

"The relationship between India, the U.S., and the UAE has never been stronger. Once tariffs are settled, it presents a prime opportunity to forge even stronger connections, creating the right environment for businesses to thrive,” he said.

Patrick I. Tanimura, Deputy Principal Officer at the U.S. Consulate in Dubai, also offered insights into the strong commercial relationship between India and the U.S., noting, “The positive relationship between Prime Ministers Modi and President Trump has paved the way for enhanced business exchanges. India’s $40 billion investment in the U.S. has already created thousands of jobs, demonstrating the depth of this commercial partnership.”

The members – only event featured Fred W. Aziz, Principal Commercial Officer, who provided detailed insights into the SelectUSA initiative. SelectUSA, which has facilitated over $250 billion in verified investment, is dedicated to assisting foreign companies looking to enter the U.S. market or expand their operations within the country. Aziz highlighted the wide array of industries benefiting from SelectUSA, including manufacturing, logistics, energy, and construction.

Companies interested in exploring U.S. investment opportunities were introduced to SelectUSA’s vast resources, including the SelectUSA Investor Guide and the program’s comprehensive library of fact sheets and customized research, all available on the SelectUSA website. Attendees were also invited to participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit scheduled for May 11-14, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland. This premier event will gather over 2,500 business investors and 100+ economic development organizations, offering unparalleled networking and growth opportunities for foreign investors.

The IBPC Dubai’s collaboration with the U.S. Consulate Dubai highlights the organization's ongoing commitment to fostering valuable connections for its members. This event not only provided key insights into the investment landscape but also presented a unique opportunity to help members of IBPC navigate the growing potential of the U.S. market.

"This event is a clear example of how IBPC Dubai continues to serve its members by providing timely, relevant opportunities that support their business expansion plans," said Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi, Secretary General of IBPC Dubai. "Our members can gain direct access to key decision-makers, resources, and insights that will empower them to capitalize on U.S. market opportunities."

By hosting such an event, IBPC Dubai demonstrates its commitment to enriching the membership experience, helping to build stronger business networks, and encouraging more companies to join and benefit from the collaborative, resource-rich environment the Council offers.