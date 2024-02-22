Transformation includes digital core migration to SAP S/4HANA and Microsoft Azure for data-centric operations.

Dubai, UAE - IBM Consulting (NYSE: IBM) has been selected by Al-Futtaim Group to redesign its Blue Rewards’ customer experience journey and transform the Group’s Digital core through large scale data migration projects.

IBM Consulting implemented a redesign of the Blue Rewards digital platform which includes the user experience, technology stack, and business teams. This resulted in an integrated lifestyle platform that anticipates user needs and preferences, generating personalized rewards and seamless alignment across nine diverse markets. Since the platform's relaunch, Blue Rewards has witnessed impressive growth, boasting over 3 million users and 400,000 monthly active users, with continuous enhancement initiatives underway.

The broader Al-Futtaim Group, facing disparate data silos hindering operational efficiency and decision-making, engaged IBM Consulting to navigate its data transformation journey. Leveraging its expertise and partnerships with Microsoft and SAP, IBM Consulting implemented a robust, modern digital core, unifying data from diverse sectors like automotive, retail, real estate, and finance. This streamlined data foundation empowers Al Futtaim Group with improved transparency, informed decision-making, and a strong foundation for future revenue growth.

IBM Consulting experts undertook this transformation journey using IBM tools like IBM HANA Impact Assessment, IBM HANAtization, and Data Reconciliation to minimize risk and speed up transformation. In collaboration with IBM’s partners SAP and Microsoft, IBM Consulting streamlined SAP S/4HANA migration and modernized its solutions on Microsoft Azure to leverage its cost efficiency, agility, and environmental sustainability benefits.

“We are excited to collaborate with IBM Consulting as we embark in our digital transformation journey to unlock new possibilities and ensure our digital future is defined by excellence and customer centricity. Together, we are poised to reshape the landscape of Al-Futtaim Group’s digital operations, setting a benchmark for industry standards and enriching the overall customer experience.” said Himanshu Shrivastava, Chief Technology Officer of Al-Futtaim Group.

“We are proud to have been selected by Al-Futtaim Group as their trusted consulting partner to revamp customer experiences and transform their digital infrastructure, delivering end-to-end strategy, experience and operations”, said Bill Farrell, Managing Partner MEA, IBM Consulting. “This collaboration exemplifies the Group’s commitment to driving efficiency and creating value that will revolutionize business operations and enhance customer experience.”

These successful collaborations between IBM Consulting and Al-Futtaim Group exemplify the power of partnerships and data-driven transformation in achieving sustainable growth and market leadership.

About IBM

IBM is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Nearly 3,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM’s hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM’s legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com