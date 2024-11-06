Developed by IBM through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, the ‘Green Taqa’ platform ecosystem aims to enable the delivery of affordable, reliable clean energy to communities

Cairo, Egypt – IBM and Environment Without Borders Foundation (EWBF) announced the launch of Green Taqa, an innovative platform ecosystem designed to expand access to clean energy resources and providers for communities across Egypt. This initiative, a collaboration through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, aims to facilitate access to, track usage of, and provide user support for clean energy.

The announcement took place at Tech Heritage, an IBM Business Partners exclusive event; in the presence of H.E Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, as well as IBM global and regional leaders, including Jonah Smith, VP of ESG Strategy and Programs, Saad Toma, General Manager of IBM Middle East & Africa, and Marwa Abbas, General Manager of IBM Egypt, alongside other executives and key stakeholders.

The development of the Green Taqa platform was enabled through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator program, which focuses on scaling solutions that address environmental challenges. Chosen from hundreds of global applicants to join the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, the collaboration with EWBF supports IBM’s belief in the power of technology to create a positive impact in society.

The project kicked off two years ago throuh the IBM Garage, IBM’s proven methodology to apply design thinking and agile techniques to fast-track meaningful innovation and drive lasting culture change. Through the IBM Garage, IBM and EWBF began a process that resulted in the development of the Green Taqa platform ecosystem: three mobile applications and a web-based platform. The Green Taqa “Resident” and “Provider” Apps link energy service providers with communities; the Resident App also provides tips to understand energy consumption and video tutorials related to solar energy. Finally, the “Admin” App and web-based platform allow leaders to track usage of the platform ecosystem and make data-driven decisions, enabling analysis and reporting across the applications.

“At IBM, we believe in using technology to solve some of the world’s toughest environmental challenges,” said Marwa Abbas, General Manager, IBM Egypt. “Through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, we aim to empower communities by delivering solutions that align with our broader ESG commitments. Our partnership with EWBF exemplifies how innovation can transform industries, improve lives, and foster a more sustainable and inclusive world.”

Dr. Adel Abdalla Soliman, Chief Executive Officer, EWBF commented: “Green Taqa is a critical step toward ensuring remote communities in Egypt have access to affordable and sustainable energy. With IBM’s support, we have developed a platform that not only serves current needs but also has the potential to scale, extending its positive impact to more communities in the future. This initiative connects isolated communities to reliable energy sources, promoting both economic growth and environmental sustainability.”

The platform ecosystem is available now to residents and service providers in Egypt. In addition, with the support of Bader Association, EWBF will conduct a special initial rollout with a focus on communities in Wadi El-Gamal (Red Sea Governorate), Sidna Al-Khidr Village (Fayoum Governorate), and Kharga Oasis (New Valley Governorate), where energy is often costly and inaccessible, and users will greatly benefit from the platform’s ability to streamline access to clean energy.

Green Taqa reflects IBM’s ongoing commitment to responsible innovation and showcases the impact of public-private collaboration in tackling sustainability challenges. Through this partnership, IBM and EWBF are helping communities transition to clean energy, ensuring a better future for generations to come.

For more information, please visit https://www.ibm.com/impact/initiatives/ibm-sustainability-accelerator

About IBM:

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

About EWBF:

Environment Without Borders Foundation (EWBF) is an Egyptian environmental focused NGO that was established in 2015 under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Solidarity in Egypt with registration number 9743 for 2015. EWBF works to contribute to national and global efforts on nature conservation while supporting local communities and achieving suitable development goals SDGs. EWBF implements numerous educational and developmental projects and initiatives to preserve nature, cultural heritage, community development, and sustainable growth, leveraging the field expertise of its members and partners. EWBF also carries out programs aimed at improving the level of environmental and cultural education, awareness, and entrepreneurship within beneficiary communities, as well as supporting scientific research activities and developing research cadres in the environmental field while encouraging the use of modern technologies. Additionally, EWBF works to strengthen collaboration and partnership efforts at both local and international levels to protect Egypt's natural resources.