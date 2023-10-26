Jakarta: Indonesian learning provider PT IBF Net Indonesia, which established the International Institute of Islamic Business and Finance (IIIBF) with a mission to advance human capacity building within the halal ecosystem through research and technology, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Netversity (www.netversity.io) project. This strategic initiative marks a significant step towards globalizing its comprehensive portfolio of courses, catering to a diverse and international audience.

From its modest beginnings with a handful of courses focused on Islamic social finance, PT. IBF Net Indonesia is poised to expand its offerings exponentially. Over the next year, the company plans to introduce more than fifty courses designed to benefit its network of over eighty-thousand members worldwide.

Announcing its latest portfolio of courses with the onset of the Indonesian Sharia Economy Festival (ISEF), Dr Mohammed Obaidullah, President Director, IBF Net Indonesia said, “the ISEF is an important occasion for us to plan ahead and share our aspirations as we welcome our well-wishers and guests from different parts of the globe to Indonesia.”

“A halal ecosystem is not just about Islamic finance. Most of the present-day training providers focus on a handful of areas, such as banking, insurance and investments, and more recently on microfinance and fintech in the context of a Shariah-based economy. While our 50-plus course offerings cover additional areas of finance, such as, charity (zakat, sadaqah and awqaf), not-for-profit finance, public finance, finance and economics with a focus on a multitude of sustainable development goals including child protection, women empowerment, climate change and environment, we also offer courses focusing on a wide range of interconnected areas within a halal economy, such as, business psychology, law, accounting, leadership and management, marketing, communication and public relations, labor relations and environment management, all providing for Islamic perspectives as additional learning objectives” says Dr. Obaidullah. Courses are offered online and also in hybrid mode requiring personal contacts with instructors. IBF Net connects with corporate universities run by Indonesian entities for the latter type of courses.



Prior to his leadership role with IBF Net Indonesia, Dr Obaidullah served the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank Institute as a Lead Research Economist. “This is my dream project working with a team of young and energetic Islamic economists from Indonesia and an international panel of experts,” says Obaidullah.

