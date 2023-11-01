Dubai: Juma Al Majid Est., the exclusive distributor of Hyundai cars in the UAE, is delighted to share its successful partnership as the Exclusive Car Partner of the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit, which took place on 31 October and 1 November at the Conrad Hotel. Hyundai UAE had the pleasure of showcasing the Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi during the event.

Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi’s launch in Abu Dhabi aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to establish a world-leading Smart & Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster in Abu Dhabi. The Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi is equipped with advanced AI technology and streaming services to enhance safety, operations, and customer experience. The AI-equipped cameras inside the car monitor various elements, including the driver’s alertness, reaction time, and other safety indicators to protect the occupants. Furthermore, this AI system records the journey of every passenger. If a customer leaves any belongings behind after a ride, the integrated AI cameras promptly detect them and notify the relevant parties. This ensures safety and provides passengers with a more pleasant journey, offering added peace of mind.

Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Hyundai, said: “Hyundai is proud to be the Exclusive Car Partner of the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit, showcasing the Sonata Smart Taxi, a true testament to our commitment to pioneering innovative mobility solutions. With advanced AI technology, safety enhancements, and a strong focus on customer experience, we are dedicated to elevating transportation for the people of the UAE. This partnership exemplifies how public and private sectors can unite to shape a sustainable and forward-thinking future for all.”

The smart system charts drivers’ behaviour, aiming to analyse the causes and conditions that lead to errors and take proactive measures to reduce the percentage of accidents and dangerous practices. The technical equipment inside the vehicle enables the collection of live data for remote monitoring to take appropriate measures as quickly as possible.

The Control and Monitoring Panel helps control and follow up on drivers’ work, tracks operating efficiency indicators, and avoids any vehicle misuse. It contains clear, legible, and diverse visuals that work together on single and multiple specialised screens. It provides a comprehensive interactive presentation of data, with key insights for quick decision-making, and is characterised by an easy design and simple graphs that assist the responsible employee in performing duties to the fullest.

Furthermore, the Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi incorporates a lost and found feature, which can identify items that passengers may have forgotten in the vehicle, send pictures and data to the control centre, and warn the driver before the passenger disembarks.

Juma Al Majid Est. partnership with the Abu Dhabi smart City Summit is another milestone in its efforts to provide advanced mobility solutions that support the UAE’s vision for the future.

