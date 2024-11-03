Hydrogen technology offers a promising solution for sustainable transportation, especially in regions like the Middle East.

Dubai – Hyundai Motor Company proudly served as a Gold Sponsor at the 14th Annual Dii Desert Energy Leadership Summit, which took place last week in Vienna. This prestigious gathering united influential leaders from the Middle East and Europe, offering a dynamic platform to explore the future of clean energy and the pathways to achieving a sustainable, low-carbon economy.

As a committed member of the Dii Desert Energy/MENA Hydrogen Alliance, Hyundai Motor Company is making significant progress in deploying hydrogen-powered trucks and buses across the region. This initiative exemplifies Hyundai’s dedication to the energy transition, offering tangible solutions that reduce emissions and promote clean mobility.

At the summit, Nabil Nachi, Head of MEA New Business at Hyundai Motor Company, shared Hyundai’s vision for advancing hydrogen mobility in the Middle East. He emphasized: "Hydrogen technology offers a promising solution for sustainable transportation, especially in regions like the Middle East, At Hyundai, we are committed to making hydrogen mobility a reality by not only developing the vehicles, but by working alongside governments, industries, and stakeholders to build the infrastructure and ecosystem that will support its long-term success. The energy transition is a collective effort, and we’re proud to be part of it."

Hyundai Motor Company is focused on building a hydrogen society, with its efforts rooted in creating sustainable, long-term solutions for transportation. With its ongoing work with hydrogen-powered vehicles, such as trucks and buses, reflects its broader goal of contributing to a greener, more sustainable future. Through collaborations with partners and continued innovation, Hyundai is committed to driving progress in hydrogen mobility and supporting the global energy transition.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe.

Based on the brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider.

The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services.

In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

