Dubai – Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled IONIQ 9, a three-row, all-electric SUV with expansive interior space that fuses cutting-edge design and innovative electric vehicle (EV) technology.

IONIQ 9 was unveiled at the iconic Goldstein House in LA, a celebrated example of mid-century modern architecture. This unique venue reflects Hyundai Motor's vision of positioning its IONIQ lineup as a symbol of innovation and progress in the EV market, underscoring its leadership in electrification and the company’s target to offer a full lineup of 23 EV models by 2030. Following IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, both triple winners at the World Car of the Year Awards in 2022 and 2023 respectively, IONIQ 9 will build on this legacy of electrification excellence.

The World Premiere event opened with a keynote speech by José Muñoz, the President and Global Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. Following the unveiling of IONIQ 9, the event featured a terrace talk session exploring the Hyundai brand and IONIQ 9’s design and space, while an exhibition zone showcased the development journey of IONIQ 9.

IONIQ 9 is an appealing new choice for customers seeking a three-row EV that can accommodate up to seven occupants. It provides impressive space and features that cater to individual needs while offering a sense of togetherness — it is truly ‘Built to Belong’. IONIQ 9 is designed to meet the needs of consumers who are hyper-connected but also value space, privacy and relaxation.

"IONIQ 9 embodies Hyundai Motor's unwavering commitment and confidence in electrification,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “Based on Hyundai Motor Group’s acclaimed Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), IONIQ 9 offers outstanding interior space, providing customers with unique value while solidifying our leadership in the global EV market.”