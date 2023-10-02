Hytera established its MEA regional headquarters in Dubai and 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of Hytera UAE.

Hytera Communications, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, will showcase its new generation of intrinsically safe two-way radios and smartphones at GITEX 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Dubai from October 16 to 20, 2023. The explosion-proof portfolio, which is set to be launched at the event, covers all the mainstream two-way radio protocols and technologies used in the region and worldwide, including Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) and Push-to-talk over Cellular (PTToC or PoC). This makes Hytera the world’s only vendor that is capable of offering such a diverse product line of intrinsically safe communications devices.

Intrinsically safe devices are designed for use where there is potentially explosive gas and combustible dust such as oil refineries, pipelines, chemical plants, and mining sites; electronic heat or sparking must be controlled to a stringent level to prevent catastrophic consequences. Hytera’s two-way radios and smartphones including PNC460U, HP79XEx, and PT89XEx, which will be launched during GITEX, are certified to be used in these potentially hazardous situations.

Even though the three devices have explosion-proof features, they are different in terms of protocols, feature sets and best-applicable scenarios. This provides the market and users with multiple choices to meet their different and specific conditions. The PNC460U represents a new height for ruggedized smartphones that runs on Android 12 and has a dedicated push-to-talk (PTT) key to initiate instant group voice calls. The device is a smartphone and a PoC radio made in one. The PT89XEx and HP79Xex, of TETRA and DMR protocol respectively, represent the optimal and industry-leading synergy of professional features of two-way radios and usability in hazardous environments. The AI-based noise cancellation feature in these devices helps quickly distinguish human voice from the background, empowering users to make audible calls from challenging sites.

Stanley Song, Deputy General Manager of Hytera Oversea, said: “On the tenth anniversary of our MEA regional headquarters, we are thrilled to participate in GITEX 2023 and exhibit our innovative lineup of products that are set to revolutionize communications across a multitude of industries in the region. We are confident in the region’s economy and keep bringing new products, such as intrinsically safe smartphones and two-way radios. We take pride in providing solutions to enhance workplace safety and efficiency and empower the workforce to communicate and collaborate seamlessly.”

Hytera’s booth, H20-A20, at GITEX, will also showcase a comprehensive range of communications and dispatching solutions encompassing both narrowband Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) and broadband LTE, as well as the latest body-worn camera and evidence management solutions.

The company expects to leverage the GITEX platform to foster face-to-face interactions with end users, listen to their ideas and explore new avenues for business growth. The presence at GITEX 2023 signifies Hytera’s effort to expand its partner community across the region.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response. Learn more at https://www.hytera.com/en/home.html.

For further information, please contact:

CommuniGate Middle East

P.O.Box 500270, Dubai, UAE

E-mail: info@communigateme.com

Website: www.communigateme.com