Dubai, UAE – Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has signed a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NAFFCO Group, a renowned manufacturer of firefighting and emergency response vehicles. Announced at the Hytera Shenzhen Headquarters, this strategic alliance will deliver state-of-the-art solutions tailored to the needs of emergency responders across the Middle East and Africa. By integrating Hytera’s advanced fire and emergency communication technologies into NAFFCO’s vehicles, both companies aim to strengthen coordination and bolster efficiency for emergency teams working in high-pressure scenarios.

Under this MoU, Hytera will equip NAFFCO’s firefighting vehicles, ambulances, and emergency response units worldwide with its cutting-edge communication systems. By integrating Hytera wireless radio communication solutions with NAFFCO’s fire equipment, first responders will experience a turnkey emergency response system that delivers seamless, reliable, and efficient operations in critical situations. The two industry leaders will jointly develop and co-brand integrated communication solutions, ensuring that NAFFCO’s vehicles feature the most advanced emergency response capabilities.

Beyond providing top-tier hardware and software, Hytera will offer on-site and remote troubleshooting, after-sales support, hands-on training for NAFFCO staff and end-users, regular software updates, and 24/7 technical assistance for critical operations. This partnership extends to projects such as the Abu Dhabi Police Ambulance initiative, where Hytera’s communication technologies are deployed in NAFFCO’s vehicles. Hytera’s software APIs will also be seamlessly integrated into NAFFCO’s platforms to enhance interoperability and expand functionality. Both organizations will leverage their combined expertise to develop bespoke communication systems for NAFFCO’s global clientele.

This collaboration tackles several pressing challenges in the emergency response sector. By deploying Hytera’s multi-network devices, agencies can break down communication barriers between fire, medical, and police teams, fostering a unified operational framework. Response times will be significantly reduced through integrated vehicle-communication technologies such as GPS-enabled dispatch and real-time tracking, ensuring personnel arrive faster and coordinate more effectively. In extreme conditions like floods, Hytera’s rugged devices and NAFFCO’s specialized vehicles work in tandem to deliver maximum reliability and durability.

Customers across various sectors stand to gain from this partnership. Government agencies will benefit from cohesive, department-wide communication, vital for responding to critical incidents such as wildfires or terrorist threats. Private corporations including those in high-risk sectors like Oil & Gas, will access tailor-made emergency response solutions—like explosion-proof radios integrated into NAFFCO fire trucks—optimized for dangerous work environments. Frontline responders, including paramedics and firefighters, will enjoy safer operations backed by real-time access to data, such as up-to-date building layouts transmitted directly via Hytera’s devices.

“We are honored to collaborate with Hytera on this vital initiative, as their cutting-edge communication solutions perfectly complement our firefighting and emergency response vehicles,” said Arkan Adel, CEO Representative at NAFFCO. “By integrating these powerful technologies into our fleet, we will strengthen coordination across different emergency service teams, enhance on-scene efficiency, and ultimately help save more lives in critical situations.”

“Our strategic collaboration with NAFFCO is set to bridge critical communication gaps within the emergency services sector, enhancing coordination between public safety teams,” said Stanley Song, Vice President of Hytera. “This partnership will enable swift activation, flexible deployment and real-time location tracking—essential elements that empower first responders to act decisively and efficiently during crises. At Hytera, we firmly believe that robust, reliable communication is the backbone of effective emergency response, and by joining forces with NAFFCO, we aim to deliver integrated technologies that help first responders operate seamlessly under pressure, reduce response times, and coordinate strategies with unparalleled precision.”

About Hytera:

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response. Learn more at www.hytera.com/en/

About NAFFCO Group:

Founded in Dubai, NAFFCO Group is a global innovator in fire safety and life protection, operating in over 100 countries. Known for cutting-edge firefighting equipment and specialized emergency vehicles, NAFFCO Group continues to lead the way in safety innovation. For more information, visit www.naffco.com

Media Relations:

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

Sicily Huang

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited