BARCELONA, Spain -- (BUSINESS WIRE) -- Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cable & Wireless Seychelles (CWS), the country’s pioneering quad-play telecommunications operator. This strategic cooperation aims to drive digital transformation across Seychelles’ enterprises and government sectors.

The MoU establishes a framework to advance Seychelles' digital transformation through a series of key initiatives. A major focus of the collaboration is the joint development of a resilient Seychelles Emergency Communication Redundant Network, designed to ensure uninterrupted communication during critical scenarios such as natural disasters.

Additionally, the partnership will deliver tailored communication solutions for key sectors, including public safety, energy, transportation, and tourism. Hytera will provide Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices, Mission Critical Services (MCX) core networks, and cloud-based platforms, seamlessly integrating with CWS’s existing 4G/5G public networks while supporting the future expansion of private networks.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Naadir Hassan, Chief Executive Officer at CWS, Mr. Oliver Fock-Tave, Associate Director Products & Services and Information Systems at CWS, and Mr. Tony Wang, Business Development Director of Hytera, at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, where Hytera showcased its mission-critical portfolio across multiple protocols such as 4G/5G, MCX, and PoC, as well as Body-worn Camera (BWC) and Digital Evidence Management (DEM).

Mr. Naadir Hassan remarked at the MoU signing ceremony: “As a trailblazer in Seychelles’ telecommunications sector, we are dedicated to introducing the world's leading technologies to our nation. Our cooperation with Hytera will not only enhance our service offerings, but also strengthen digital infrastructure, unlocking new opportunities for local businesses and communities in the Seychelles.”

“At Hytera, we bring over 30 years of experience in delivering innovative professional and private communication solutions that support seamless connectivity and enhance operational efficiency,” said Mr. Tony Wang. “We are confident that this partnership will help Cable & Wireless Seychelles advance its digital transformation goals while ensuring a resilient and future-ready communication infrastructure. We look forward to contributing to the growth and success of Seychelles' digital economy.”

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video, and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission-critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response. Learn more at https://www.hytera.com/en/home.html.

About Cable & Wireless Seychelles

Cable & Wireless Seychelles is a leading telecommunications provider and the first to offer a quad-play service in the Seychelles. Founded in 1893, the company has made many breakthroughs over the years and has revolutionised Seychelles with fibre connectivity and the introduction of the 5G network. CWS offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, and innovative infrastructure to meet customers’ evolving needs.

