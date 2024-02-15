New base will help global expertise partner to better facilitate

Hyphen, a global expertise partner, is delighted to announce the upcoming opening of its new regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The launch marks a significant milestone for the business and reinforces our commitment to accelerating the Kingdom’s transformation. Hyphen has worked with a wide variety of leading institutions to complete more than 100 engagements within the country in the past two years and has now formalised that presence with a new base.

Hyphen has earned a reputation as one of the world’s premier external expertise providers, including by supplying tailored resources for several Vision 2030 megaprojects in the Kingdom as well as completing work across other GCC nations.

Avinash Nandakumar, Hyphen Co-Founder, said: “This new regional headquarters symbolises our commitment to our partners and our belief in the opportunities available in the region, particularly in Saudi Arabia. We are honoured to finally have a local presence after having spent the past six years intensively working with both public and private KSA-based clients on some of their key transformational projects.

“We look forward to increasing the level of support we offer to Saudi leaders who understand that the next phase of the Vision 2030 agenda will require hands-on and experienced global practitioners. For years, Hyphen has supplied high-impact technical specialists with real knowledge of progressing projects, so we were eager to establish a permanent presence in the Kingdom. This new headquarters will allow us to do more of that at this crucial time.”

Hyphen Vice-President of Client Partnerships Pietro Vecchiato added: “We are excited to provide our clients in Saudi Arabia with the resources they need to achieve their organisational goals. This new HQ enhances our presence in our major market and reiterates our commitment to support our clients as a thought partner.”

Akin Akbiyik, Hyphen Vice-President of Client Partnerships, said: “We are excited to deepen our connections with governmental organisations and corporate clients in Saudi Arabia. Hyphen thrives on supporting high-impact projects, including some of the many greenfield megaprojects currently underway in the Kingdom, so this is a fantastic opportunity for us to make a real difference.

“Major corporations, sovereign wealth and private equity funds, governments and top-tier professional services firms around the world all trust us to support their transformative engagements. We see plenty of opportunities within the Kingdom where our ability to implement projects seamlessly will create fruitful collaborations.”

The Riyadh regional headquarters becomes our fourth office, with others located in Lucerne, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and London, United Kingdom.

