HyperPay, a leading digital payment solutions provider, launched HyperTap, a secure Tap on Phone payment solution designed to transform the way UAE businesses receive payments. By allowing smartphones to serve as contactless point-of-sale (POS) terminals without the need for additional hardware, HyperTap offers seamless, cost-effective, and efficient transaction experiences for both customers and merchants.

HyperTap represents a significant milestone in the digital payment revolution, providing businesses with the ability to accept payments anywhere and at any time, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Merchants can use NFC-enabled smartphones to securely process transactions through a straightforward app, further enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay, commented: “In the current fintech landscape, businesses need flexible, affordable payment options that adapt to their evolving requirements. We are providing SMEs and business owners with innovative solutions such as HyperTap that streamline payment acceptance, promote digital adoption, and ensure customer convenience while maintaining the highest security standards.”

Businesses can utilize this application to transform their current smartphones into contactless payment terminals without the need for POS devices. Certified by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a validated MPoC Solution (MPOC), HyperTap is protected by industry-leading encryption and security protocols that safeguard transactions, ensuring safe payments for both customers and businesses. It also lowers costs associated with traditional payment hardware, making it an ideal choice for startups, mobile centric or field-based SMEs. Additionally, consumers can use wearable technology, digital wallets, or credit/debit cards to quickly and securely perform contactless transactions.

HyperTap’s launch aligns with the UAE's goal of a cashless economy and digital transformation. Owing to the increasing demand for secure and seamless payment solutions, it is projected to significantly impact financial transactions across the region.

HyperTap is designed to serve a diverse range of industries and merchant segments, including retail, eCommerce, delivery, logistics, freelancers, and independent professionals. Furthermore, the application helps SMEs adjust to the evolving financial landscape by bridging the digital gap. By utilising technology that streamlines transactions, HyperTap offers companies a competitive edge, enabling them to focus on expansion rather than operational inefficiencies.

HyperTap can now be utilised by businesses across the UAE, with further plans set to expand to other markets such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Merchants can download the HyperTap app from popular app stores or register on the official HyperPay website.